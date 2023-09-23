Veterans minister fulfils promise to dying soldier with Northern Ireland Troubles Bill

Mr Mercer said he hoped the bill would bring comfort 'to those who have had their lives destroyed simply because they served this nation in Northern Ireland' - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said he has finally fulfilled his promise to the dying soldier Dennis Hutchings in delivering a new law that protects ex-servicemen from prosecution.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Mr Mercer branded as “insane” claims that soldiers serving in Northern Ireland were “the bad people” in the conflict while he accused publicly-funded lawyers of deliberately “prolonging legacy issues”.

Mr Mercer, a former Army captain, spoke of his pride at the “massive moment” of the passing into law the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, bringing to an end the threat of hundreds of prosecutions of military veterans.

The new law is controversial, opposed by every political party in Northern Ireland and by victims of terrorist atrocities.

It effectively provides immunity from prosecution for anyone accused of murder and other serious crimes who instead chooses to cooperate fully with a new truth and reconciliation body that will be established in Belfast.

In his first interview since the bill gained Royal Assent, Mr Mercer, 42, spoke of his pride at coming good on his pledge to Mr Hutchings. A former regimental corporal major in the Life Guards, Hutchings died of Covid-19 during his own trial for attempted murder over the fatal shooting of a young man in 1974. Aged 80, Hutchings had suffered from heart failure and renal failure, with his trial interrupted so he could undergo kidney dialysis up to three times a week.

The minister and the Troubles veteran had become friends after his prosecution had been brought to public attention.

“I made a promise to veterans that I would never quit. I made a promise to Dennis. I remember when Dennis was alive, he genuinely felt no one in government really stood up for him,” said Mr Mercer, adding: “People are obviously annoyed that [the legacy bill] came too late for Dennis…. But I hope this brings comfort to those who have had their lives destroyed simply because they served this nation in Northern Ireland.”

Story continues

Mr Mercer and Mr Hutchings - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Mr Mercer, a veteran of the Afghan conflict, had never toured Northern Ireland and only visited Belfast for the first time in April 2021, to lend support and to witness the trial of two soldiers - known only as A and C - who were accused of murdering an IRA commander in Belfast in 1972. The trial collapsed after just a few days.

Mr Mercer had threatened to resign from Boris Johnson’s government in protest at the then prime minister’s failure to halt the prosecutions. Before he could quit, Mr Johnson sacked him. Mr Mercer, unafraid to stir the hornets’ nest even in his own party, was returned to his job by Mr Johnson in July last year only to be fired a second time and less than two months later by Liz Truss. He was appointed for a third time to the post of Minister of State for Veterans Affairs (and with a seat in Cabinet) by Rishi Sunak.

“I made the same promise to Soldiers A and C. I saw two men who had been completely abandoned by their nation. I did everything I could… Dennis was not the only one. People have died well before their time. They have had struggles with alcohol and depression. The casualty list for this current legacy process is long. And that’s why I was determined to change it.

“In my view, it’s really not that controversial to not allow abuses in the legal system to hound our veterans into their 80s. But clearly, for some it is and I respect that.”

He says he “recognises the criticism” of the new legacy law - opponents include Ireland’s taoiseach Leo Varadkar - and has sympathy for the victims of terrorism who will never see perpetrators brought to justice in a court.

The new law ends any fresh prosecution provided those involved cooperate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery. The commission will investigate thousands of deaths and serious incidents such as torture over the course of five years. A chief commissioner, Sir Declan Morgan, has already been appointed.

“It is difficult for the victims of terrorism but genuinely this is their best chance of finding out what happened to their loved ones because time is running out,” said Mr Mercer.

“People are passing away; people are taking secrets to their graves. I’ve always been ruthlessly focused, yes on veterans [but] on victims as well. I’ve spent hours with these families and I recognise their concerns.

“My heart goes out to them. But we have to operate with the world as it is not as we would want it to be. In other words, they’re not going to get convictions.”

Mr Mercer spoke at Mr Hutchings' funeral in Nov 2021 - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

He implored everyone - from soldiers to alleged terrorists - to cooperate with the new commission. The concern of the veterans was always that former soldiers were disproportionately likely to be dragged to court because the Ministry of Defence kept records that could be accessed by relatives of those shot and killed allegedly by the military. No such records exist for the paramilitary groups. Hence a belief that soldiers were bearing the brunt of a series of new police investigations.

“This is not an amnesty,” insisted Mr Mercer, “People with a political agenda call it that But this is conditional immunity. If you don’t meet those conditions [of cooperation] you do not receive any protection.”

He said an oral history project that will detail the Troubles is also critical to the new law’s success. The minister wants contributions to that too. “I encourage everybody to take part in that: from all sides. It’s not it’s not really controversial,” he said. He is worried that history is being rewritten to paint the British Army in Northern Ireland as “the aggressors”, depicted “as the bad people”. He added: “I mean it’s insane.”

The last soldier to die during the Troubles was Lance Bombardier Stephen Restorick, shot by an IRA sniper at a checkpoint in South Armagh in 1997. He had, said Mr Mercer, been bending over to check the licence of a female motorist. “And the lady said that all she remembered was ‘just his smiling face’. And that’s the face of the vast majority of British soldiers in Northern Ireland and I will never let that legacy be changed by individuals trying to make a name for themselves. Don’t underestimate how that generation of veterans feels over the way they have been treated since. It’s horrific how they’ve felt when they’re in the dock in Northern Ireland: total abandonment.”

He took a sideswipe at the people, using “public funds” whom he accused “of prolonging legacy issues for victims and veterans in an attempt to rewrite history”.

Sir Keir Starmer also comes in for stinging criticism. Labour had voted against the bill. “I cannot understand how a single veteran of this country who would be repulsed by the experience of people like Dennis Hutchings could possibly vote for the Labour Party at the next general election,” said Mr Mercer. “This Labour Party doesn’t believe in anything at all.”

Now the bill has become law, Mr Mercer will push on with his other veterans’ initiatives. He became an MP only in 2015 and began his campaign for better treatment of veterans by helping to shut down investigations into alleged crimes committed by British troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. Thousands of claims appeared to be vexatious leading to a prominent lawyer being charged with fraud.

Mr Mercer said his wife Felicity 'is the best support a husband could have' - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

So what’s next?

Mr Mercer has pledged to end homelessness for veterans.

“I will go around at Christmas and try and find a veteran who is sleeping rough and find out what’s gone wrong,” he said. “Politics is about getting stuff done for people who need it. That’s all I’m focused on.” Asked if he now planned to aim for higher office, he replied: “I have no personal ambition. Look how many enemies I have made. I don’t mind upsetting people because I’m not here for that.”

He is close, however, to the new prime minister and the two men talk “on a very regular basis”, adding: “I am close to him.” Mr Sunak recently gave his veterans minister a new brief, to look after young people leaving care and making sure they found work and homes to live in.

Perhaps Mr Mercer has ruffled too many feathers in his own party, once effectively going on strike and refusing to back Theresa May while also having run-ins with her successors Johnson and Truss. Then there’s his loyal wife Felicity who has never held back on social media. He laughs. “Felicity is the best support a husband could have. I am extremely fortunate. But she also loves a scrap. And so do I. So we’re well suited. Actually, she’d be much better than me at this job. She plays the game a bit better than me.”

His ambition now is to make the UK the best country in the world to be a veteran. Last week, Mr Mercer was in Germany photographed sitting next to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games. I wonder out loud if Prince Harry might just be the next veteran that Johnny Mercer rushes to the aid of. Uncharacteristically, he remains silent.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.