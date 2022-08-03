Veterans Memorial, Bay D'Espoir highways reopen as forest fires continue burning

A large forest fire near the Bay d'Espoir Highway has been burning since July 24. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador/Twitter - image credit)

Several forest fires burning in Newfoundland unexpectedly worsened on Tuesday, mainly due to windy and dry conditions.

Fires near Paradise Lake, Bay d'Espoir and Southern Lake all worsened on Tuesday, said provincial forest fire duty officer Jeff Motty.

The province reopened Veterans Memorial Highway after closing it Tuesday evening due to a forest fire near several homes and businesses in Carbonear. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Motty said they hadn't yet contained the fire, but the risk to homes in the area was decreasing.

"Our plan for today is to continue working that fire until it's extinguished," Motty said.

The fire began Tuesday afternoon, behind the Canadian Tire and Dairy Queen on Columbus Drive in Carbonear.

"It was close," he said. "There was things that we had to worry about for firefighter safety."

Motty said they diverted a waterbomber from the forest fire near the Bay d'Espoir highway on Tuesday because pilots were unable to fly safely due to smoke. The planes are now helping fight the Carbonear forest fire instead.

Motty said six personnel and two pumps were also at the Carbonear fire on Wednesday morning. He said 15 per cent of the perimeter had been contained, but they still consider the blaze to be out of control. He said the crew on site was developing a plan, and would call in additional resources if necessary.

"The crews really hope to get that fire knocked down before the heat of the day," he said.

Bay d'Espoir, Paradise Lake fires take a turn for the worse

The province also reopened the Bay d'Espoir Highway Wednesday, after closing it on Tuesday due to a worsening fire and low visibility.

"That was our first operational objective for the day and we achieved it," Motty said.

The fire near Bay d'Espoir has been burning since July 24, and flared up again around 1p.m. Tuesday, Motty said.

The fire in the Paradise Lake area also flared up around 1 p.m. Tuesday, and was still out of control as of Wednesday morning. Motty said crews had safely been removed from the area and are developing a plan of attack.

Two fires near Southern Lake in central Newfoundland have worsened and may have combined into a single fire, he said.

"We've got to collect a lot of information and develop a plan," Motty said.

He said crews have "considerable" resources, including waterbombers, and the forest fire protection centre in Gander is making decisions about how to allocate those resources.

Motty said a fire near Triton Brook/Deer Pond is still under control and is being monitored.

Motty said 66 fires have burned more than 2,700 hectares in Newfoundland and Labrador. While 2022 is an active year for forest fires in Newfoundland and Labrador, 2020 saw more than 4,000 burn, mostly due to fires in remote parts of Labrador.

