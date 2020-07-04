Donald Trump Is Now 'America's Number One Traitor,' Says Veterans Group

Donald Trump has taken over from Benedict Arnold as “America’s number one traitor,” according to a group of veterans seeking to vote the president out of office this November.

“No one has betrayed those in uniform like Donald Trump,” said the voiceover in the latest ad released by the VoteVets organization on Friday.

The 65-second spot references Trump’s siding with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin over U.S. intelligence on Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and his dismissal of reports that U.S. officials knew Russia allegedly paid Taliban members to kill American troops.

“This July Fourth, Benedict Arnold can step aside, because Benedict Donald is America’s number one traitor,” the voiceover concluded.

This July 4th, there is a new name synonymous with traitor. Move over Benedict Arnold. Meet...#BenedictDonald #TRE45ON pic.twitter.com/zH0TgMf0Rb — VoteVets (@votevets) July 3, 2020

The #BenedictDonald and #TRE45ON hashtags trended on Twitter as the ad was seen more than 2 million times in its first 12 hours online.

VoteVets last month tore into Trump over the Russian bounty reports with this scathing video:

It also slammed Trump in May over what it described as “the most inappropriate” Memorial Day comment that a president has ever made:

This is the most inappropriate #MemorialDay comment that a @POTUS has ever made. Self-promotion on a day to remember the fallen, and wishing those remembering their deceased loved ones a “happy” holiday is appalling. #CadetBoneSpurs pic.twitter.com/kRse4dnwiu — VoteVets (@votevets) May 28, 2018

