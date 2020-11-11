Veterans Day free food: Starbucks, Wendy's, Buffalo Wild Wings offering freebies for vets, military Wednesday

UPDATE: See the new Veterans Day list of deals and freebies here.

Restaurants and businesses are saluting veterans and active-duty military personnel Wednesday.

They’re offering free meals, treats and special discounts on Veterans Day to show their appreciation for all those who have sacrificed for the country.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

The majority of discounts are valid only on Veterans Day at participating locations nationwide with most applying to veterans and active-duty military.

Some exclusions apply and offers can vary by location. Check with your closest location to confirm participation.

Veterans Day freebies and discounts

The following offers are available Wednesday unless otherwise noted. Most are for dine-in only and some require a mobile app.

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Free meal up to $10. No purchase required.

Ben's Soft Pretzels: Free jumbo soft pretzel.

Biggby Coffee: Free hot brewed coffee up to 24 ounces.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr Pepper beverage.

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu.

Bonefish Grill: Ongoing 10% discount daily.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: 10% discount for active and retired service members.

Casey's General Store: Free coffee.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free Chick Special and regular drink.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.: 30% off military discount.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and a coupon posted at www.cicis.com/veteransday.

Country Pride: Free meal for veterans Wednesday.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches: 50% off entire order Wednesday for walk-in and carry-out orders. Not valid online, on lobster or gift cards.

Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.

Dunkin': Free doughnut of your choice.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee when veterans state that they are a veteran.

Famous Dave's: Free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side.

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese for veterans.

Friendly's: Free All-American meal for lunch or dinner.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Free combo meal cards for veterans and active-duty military who visit a Freddy's location Wednesday. The cards are good through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active-duty military and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Huddle House: Free MVP Breakfast Platter.

Iron Skillet: Free meal for veterans Wednesday.

Kolache Factory: Free breakfast for veterans, which includes one free kolache of any kind and one cup of any size brewed coffee.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Landry’s Inc.: The company with more than 60 brands – including Morton’s The Steakhouse, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouses, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Rainforest Cafe – is offering military veterans and active members 20% off Wednesday for up to four people. Excludes Golden Nugget restaurants and McCormick & Schmick’s locations.