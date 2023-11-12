Veterans Day celebrated in Modesto with downtown parade, ceremony in park

Veterans Day was celebrated in Modesto on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, with a parade from downtown to Graceada Park, where the ceremony included Patty Castillo Davis singing the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

The parade was presented by the American Legion, the Veterans Day Parade Committee and the Veterans Chamber of Commerce NorCal, and its theme was “Honoring Those That Served And Continue To Serve.”

Veterans Day, once known as Armistice Day, originally was set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place Nov. 11, 1918. On June 1, 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor all U.S. veterans.

On Facebook on Saturday, Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen posted, “Veterans are the embodiment of selflessness, resilience, and valor. Today and everyday we should pay tribute to our veterans. I am deeply grateful for their service.”

Patti Castillo Davis, right, sings the national anthem during the Veterans Day Ceremony in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Nola Peitz, 8, and her brother Nickolai, 10, pose for pictures during the Veterans Day event at Graceada Park in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Brothers Derek Roberts, 7, and Cole Roberts, 5, watch the Modesto Veterans Day Parade in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Modesto Veterans Day Parade in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Veterans Day Parade in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

U.S. Rep. John Duarte greets people along the Veterans Day Parade route in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Modesto Area A’s Model A Club proceeds down Needham Street during the Modesto Veterans Day Parade in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Naval Sea Cadets walk down Needham Street during the Modesto Veterans Day Parade in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

A color guard leads the Modesto Veterans Day Parade in Modesto, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.