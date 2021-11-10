Veterans Day 2021: What's open and closed on Thursday?

Veterans Day falls on the second Thursday of November this year. And across the country, from banks to post offices, many will close their doors to honor veterans and active-duty military personnel.

First recognized as Armistice Day in 1919, the origins of Veterans Day go back to the end of World War I. The date marks when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end war hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. At the time, Nov. 11, 1918 was regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars,” according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, stating: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory."

Congress passed a law to mark Nov. 11 as a legal holiday in 1938. In 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law that changed the name to its current form: "Veterans Day" – shifting the holiday's focus from the original dedication of World War I veterans to veterans of all wars.

Unlike Memorial Day, which is observed to remember and honor military personnel who died in service, Veterans Day celebrates all those who served in the military, whether in war or peace. Here's a look at how public schools, courts, restaurants and more will operate on Thursday.

What will be open and closed on Thursday, in honor of Veterans Day?

Banks: Most banks, including branches of Bank of America, the Federal Reserve Bank, UMB and Wells Fargo will be closed on Thursday.

Mail services: Post offices nationwide will not deliver mail on Thursday, as Veterans Day is a recognized holiday for USPS. However, UPS will continue package delivery and store locations will remain open, with possible minor delays for UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations due to the USPS holiday. FedEx will also remain open, with modified service for FedEx Smart Post.

Federal offices and courts: Federal courts and non-essential government offices will be closed for Veterans Day.

National Parks: National Parks will remain open on Thursday. And to honor veterans, entrance will be free.

Schools: Although it varies for each school district, most schools close their doors on Veterans Day. Classes will not be in session for Chicago Public Schools or New York City Public Schools, for example. Still, it's important to double-check each public school district and/or private school.

Garbage: Some garbage and recycling collection may be delayed on Thursday or moved to another weekday in some cities. Check with local providers.

Grocery stores and retail: Most grocery stores and retail businesses will remain open on Veterans Day.

Restaurants: Most restaurants will also be open. Some chains like IHOP, Applebee's and Starbucks will be offering free meals or treats to veterans and active-duty service members to thank them for their service.

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Veterans Day 2021 is Thursday. Here's what's open and closed Nov. 11