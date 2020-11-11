Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where veterans, military can eat free, get a free haircut and find deals Wednesday

Restaurants aren't the only businesses showering veterans and active military with freebies and deals this Veterans Day.

Businesses across the nation are offering services – everything from free haircuts, car washes to flu shots.

Some retailers including Target and Under Armour also are offering discounts for veterans and military a discount.

Veterans Day marks the date when Germany and the Allies signed a 1918 agreement to end World War I hostilities. The fighting ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was first recognized as Armistice Day in 1919.

Proof of service such as a military ID is typically required and a few businesses will allow dressing in uniform as a form of identification. Discharge papers, VA cards and veteran organization membership cards also can be used to prove service at most businesses.

The federal government will grant free access to national parks and other public lands to veterans and Gold Star families starting on Veterans Day, the Department of the Interior said.

The department also waived park entrance fees for fifth-graders and their families who didn't get to use a pass intended for fourth-grade students when many national parks were closed in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. The waiver starts immediately and extends through the end of August 2021.

And regardless of whether you're a veteran or are active military, Dunkin' has a freebie for all of its DD Perks loyalty members for Free Coffee Wednesday. On Wednesdays through Dec. 23, get a free medium hot or iced coffee. No purchase is required.

Veterans Day free haircut, car wash

Some exclusions apply and offers can vary by location. Check with your closest location to confirm participation.

American Family Care: Free flu vaccine Wednesday for vets with proper ID.

Autobell Car Wash: Free "Ride-Thru wash" for all veterans and active military on Wednesday. No ID required.

Car wash: Veterans and active military can get a free car wash at participating locations nationwide Wednesday. Find locations at www.graceforvets.org. Also, Sheetz locations with car washes will also offer free car washes Wednesday.

Great Clips: Free haircut Wednesday for veterans and active duty or pick up a free haircut card. Also, non-veterans who get a haircut Wednesday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Hair Cuttery: Through Nov. 15, veterans get a 10% discount on any haircut or salon service for a week.

Sport Clips: Free haircut Wednesday. Search for participating stores and hours at www.sportclips.com.

Topgolf: Through its ongoing Heroes Program, active-duty military and veterans, get 10% off Topgolf gameplay, 20% discount on select monthly memberships and a 10% discount on events.

More deals: Local businesses and smaller chains may also offer discounts and freebies Wednesday.

Veterans Day free food, meal deals

The following offers are available Wednesday unless otherwise noted. Most are for dine-in only and some require a mobile app.

7-Eleven: Veterans with a Veterans Advantage account can link their account to the convenience store chain's 7Rewards loyalty program to get special offers including a free cup of coffee for Veterans Day. Learn more at www.7-eleven.com.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread.

Beef 'O' Brady's: Free meal up to $10. No purchase required.

Ben's Soft Pretzels: Free jumbo soft pretzel.

Biggby Coffee: Free hot brewed coffee up to 24 ounces.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr Pepper beverage.