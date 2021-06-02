Veteran TV actor Robert Hogan, who starred in 'The Wire,' 'Law & Order,' 'Peyton Place,' dies at 87

Veteran TV and stage actor Robert Hogan, who appeared in shows ranging from "All My Children" to "The Wire" in a career spanning six decades, died May 27 at his coastal Maine home, his family announced in The New York Times.

The cause of death was complications from pneumonia. He was 87.

Hogan appeared in more than 100 primetime shows as well as nearly every daytime drama on the air in his career. His extensive television resume includes "Hogan's Heroes," "The Donna Reed Show," "The Twilight Zone," "I Dream of Jeannie," "Laverne & Shirley," "Gunsmoke," "The Manhunter," "Operation Petticoat," "One Day at a Time," "Peyton Place" "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Wire," "General Hospital" and a number of "Law & Order" episodes.

Hogan also worked on many daytime soap operas, including "The Young Marrieds," "General Hospital," "Days of Our Lives," "Another World," "As the World Turns," "All My Children" and "One Life to Live."

Gavin MacLeod dies: 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore Show' actor was 90

He played a little bit of everything, and his characters include a helicopter pilot on "M*A*S*H," a judge on "Law & Order" and a Marine in the original Broadway cast of Aaron Sorkin's "A Few Good Men."

Hogan was so ever-present, he gets a shoutout in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood": Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton calls out "Bobby Hogan" and praises his work while watching a 1965 episode of "The F.B.I."

Hogan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Hogan, three children from a previous marriage to artist Shannon Hogan and two grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Robert Hogan dies at 87: Actor starred in 'Law & Order,' 'The Wire'