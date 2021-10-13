Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth passes away in Chennai; Rajinikanth, MK Stalin tweet tribute

Veteran Tamil actor Srikanth, who made his debut along with the late J Jayalalithaa in the 1965 classic Vennira Adai passed away in Chennai on Tuesday, film industry sources said.

The 82-year-old actor died due to old age, they said.

"#RIPSrikanth !!," said the official Twitter handle of 'Nadigar Sangam,' the artists association.

In his 40-year career, Srikanth had acted as hero and villain, besides featuring in many character roles as well.

Vennira Adai (The white cloth) was directed by late veteran CV Sridhar.

The actor is known for his many supporting roles in films starring top stars of Tamil cinema, including the late Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

His memorable roles include that of the rebellious son of a strict police officer, played by Ganesan, in 1974 super hit Thanga Pathakkam, (The Gold Medal).

He also played the anti-hero in Bhairavi, Rajinikanth's first flick as a hero.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of Mr Srikanth. In a condolence message, Stalin recalled, "Since he lived in our locality, I knew him personally. I have had the opportunity to meet him personally on multiple occasions."

Read Rajinikanth's tweet for Srikanth here:

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

