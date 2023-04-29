Veteran Star Slammed For Response To Reporter On Broadway Red Carpet
Tony Danza has joined the small but growing list of stars whose attitude towards red carpet interactions with reporters has been found wanting.
The veteran actor, most famous for his role on comedies Taxi and Who’s the Boss?, was being interviewed by reporter Rye Myers at the Broadway premiere of ‘New York, New York’.
More from Deadline
Studio Marketers On 'Barbie', 'M3GAN' Digital Campaigns; Hoping TikTok's Not Banned, Twitter Settles Down - CinemaCon
Kathy Griffin Has Unique Medical Condition, Asks Fans For Suggestions On Treatment
Montana Legislature Passes Bill Banning TikTok Downloads, Awaits Governor Signature
In a video posted by Myers to TikTok, Danza is seen telling the reporter to “relax a little.”
He continued: “You’re more excited than we are. Take it easy.”
When Myers described the moment as “exciting,” Danza replied, “I know, I know, I know. OK.”
Unlike other guests questioned by Myers about their favourite New York City staple food, Danza refused to answer, instead touching the reporter’s face and telling him, “You know what you’ve got to do, buddy, you’ve got to come up with better questions.”
Myers captioned his video: “To say I was blown away, shocked, embarrassed is an understatement.” Unsurprisingly, many followers jumped to his defence, describing Danza’s behaviour as “entitled” and “patronising.”
As British star Hugh Grant discovered last month when his testy responses to Ashley Graham’s mild enquiries on the Oscars red carpet went down badly with viewers, the speed and reach of social media means more is required of stars these days than just a good performance on screen.
@rye_myers
As a red carpet reporter, I’m here to help bring excitement to your event and promote it! I LOVE chatting with Broadway and Entertainment’s best as “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” I understand not everyone is in the mood to answer questions, and you can always pass. I asked these same questions (and a few others!) to heavy hitters like #JoelGray #linmanuelmiranda and others, and only #TonyDanza replied like this…. To say I was blown away, shocked, and embarrassed is an understatement…But, my professionalism showed through! 😉 #tonydanza #wtfmoments #celebrityencounters #rude #nypost #pagesix #tmznews #whostheboss #redcarpet #redcarpetreporter #shockingmoments #rudecelebrities #slapintheface #celebritynews
♬ original sound – rye_myers
Best of Deadline
WGA Strike Explained: The Issues, The Stakes, Movies & TV Shows Affected — And How Long It Might Last
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Major Film Festivals & More
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.