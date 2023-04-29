Veteran Star Slammed For Response To Reporter On Broadway Red Carpet

Tony Danza has joined the small but growing list of stars whose attitude towards red carpet interactions with reporters has been found wanting.

The veteran actor, most famous for his role on comedies Taxi and Who’s the Boss?, was being interviewed by reporter Rye Myers at the Broadway premiere of ‘New York, New York’.

In a video posted by Myers to TikTok, Danza is seen telling the reporter to “relax a little.”

He continued: “You’re more excited than we are. Take it easy.”

When Myers described the moment as “exciting,” Danza replied, “I know, I know, I know. OK.”

Unlike other guests questioned by Myers about their favourite New York City staple food, Danza refused to answer, instead touching the reporter’s face and telling him, “You know what you’ve got to do, buddy, you’ve got to come up with better questions.”

Myers captioned his video: “To say I was blown away, shocked, embarrassed is an understatement.” Unsurprisingly, many followers jumped to his defence, describing Danza’s behaviour as “entitled” and “patronising.”

As British star Hugh Grant discovered last month when his testy responses to Ashley Graham’s mild enquiries on the Oscars red carpet went down badly with viewers, the speed and reach of social media means more is required of stars these days than just a good performance on screen.

