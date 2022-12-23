Veteran Sony Japan Executive Bill Ireton to Go Independent

Veteran executive Bill Ireton is to step down from his current position at Sony Pictures International Productions Japan, where he oversaw local production. With effect from Jan. 1, 2023, he will operate as an independent producer.



In this new role, Ireton will utilize his experience and industry relationships to develop and produce content for multiple platforms, primarily based on IP from Japan for audiences around the world.



At Sony Pictures, Ireton shepherded production on a slate of features including “Hell Dogs,” starring Okada Junichi under the direction of Harada Masato; “I Am Makimoto,” starring Abe Sadao; and “Violence Action,” currently streaming on Netflix.



“Making movies with Sony Pictures over the past four years has been a wonderful experience which has helped catapult this thrilling new chapter of my career,” said Ireton in a prepared statement.



“I want to thank Bill for his work the past few years. The making of Japanese films continues to be a high priority for the company. Bill’s experience and relationships contributed to our continuing efforts in local production in Japan, and we wish him luck with his new venture, which I know is something he’s wanted to do for quite some time,” said Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group:



This is not the first time that Ireton has announced moves to become a Japan-based independent. He launched Ireton Entertainment in 2014, kicking off with local distribution of Justin Kurzel’s “Macbeth” following an abrupt exit in late 2014 from Warner Bros. Japan, where he spent much of his career.



Ireton joined Warner Japan in 1988 and was its president and representative since 2006. He started local production for Warner Bros. in Japan in 2007, releasing 49 movies over a seven-year span, including the “Rurouni Kenshin” trilogy; “Unforgiven,” directed by Lee Sang-il and based on the Clint Eastwood movie, and “The Straw Shield,” directed by Miike Takashi. He was also integrally involved in the production of the worldwide blockbuster hit “Letters from Iwo Jima,” starring Watanabe Ken.



Sony Pictures International Productions, co-headed by Shebnem Askin and Michael Rifkin, is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group that releases over 30 films annually across 12 territories around the world.

