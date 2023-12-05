Veteran skip Glenn Howard out indefinitely with left knee injury

Veteran skip Glenn Howard will be out of action indefinitely due to a left knee injury.

Howard says his knee "seized up" over the weekend at the Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic bonspiel in Penticton, B.C.

The 61-year-old skip guided his team to a 3-1 record before he was forced to sit out the last preliminary round game and the playoffs.

His son, vice Scott Howard, took over as skip and guided the Penetanguishene, Ont.,-based team to five straight wins and the title.

The three-man rink defeated Calgary's Brendan Bottcher in the semifinals before topping American John Shuster — with Chris Plys at skip — in the final of the $100,000 competition on Monday.

The elder Howard, a four-time world champion, underwent left knee surgery in July 2022 to fix meniscus issues and make tendon repairs. He says he plans to meet with specialists and doctors this month to determine next steps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.

The Canadian Press