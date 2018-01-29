Veteran skater Kostner still young at heart for Olympics

MOSCOW — Carolina Kostner doesn't mind that figure skating tends to be a young woman's game.

The Italian skater and five-time European champion will turn 31 the day before the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang next month. In a sport that prizes youth — five of the past six Olympic women's champions were aged under 20 — Kostner is an extreme outlier.

These days, she skates against teenagers who grew up watching her on TV. The current European champ, 15-year-old Alina Zagitova, was barely 7 months old when Kostner first competed at the continental championships.

The Italian, who won Olympic bronze in 2014 and is seeking Pyeongchang medals as an individual skater and for Italy in the team event, said her experience allows her to keep up with younger skaters.

"You have to go with time. I cannot train like I trained when I was 16, but it's also not only physically, it's also mentally," she said in an interview after winning bronze at last week's European championships. "You have to find the right way to challenge your body and challenge your mind at the different stages of life.

"I've felt really good, I've felt really bad, I've felt not nervous at all, I've felt very nervous and scared," she added. "You basically know you can handle any situation, and the fun part now is that my body's still improving."

It's been a long time since the 2003 world championships, when Kostner says she froze upon meeting her idol Michelle Kwan for the first time in a warmup.

"It was a shock," she said. "I couldn't move."

Kostner's European championships wouldn't seem the ideal preparation for the Olympics. With a shot at gold after the short program, she fell on her first jump in the free skate and finished well behind Zagitova and fellow Russian star Evgenia Medvedeva.