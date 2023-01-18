Veteran Says George Santos Used Him And His Dying Dog For A Fundraising Scam

Josephine Harvey
·3 min read
Veteran Says George Santos Used Him And His Dying Dog For A Fundraising Scam

A disabled veteran has accused newly-elected Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) of fundraising for his service dog’s lifesaving surgery and then disappearing with the money, local news site Patch reported Tuesday.

Richard Osthoff, a U.S. Navy veteran, told Patch Santos conned him in 2016 while he was living in a tent on the side of a highway in Howell, New Jersey, with his beloved dog Sapphire. Sapphire was diagnosed with a life-threatening stomach tumor, and Osthoff was quoted $3,000 for the surgery to remove it.

According to Osthoff, a veterinary technician told him he knew a guy who could help: Anthony Devolder, who ran Friends of Pets United, a pet charity.

Anthony Devolder is one of the names that Santos, whose full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, used among an array of aliases, including George Devolder and Anthony Zabrovsky.

George Santos has resisted calls to resign despite revelations he fabricated large swaths of his resume on the campaign trail.
George Santos has resisted calls to resign despite revelations he fabricated large swaths of his resume on the campaign trail.

George Santos has resisted calls to resign despite revelations he fabricated large swaths of his resume on the campaign trail.

The lawmaker faces multiple federal and local investigations after revelations that he fabricated much of his background, including his education, work experience and heritage. He is also being investigated for campaign finance violations after allegedly misusing campaign funds, lying about how his campaign spent money and hiding the origin of campaign funds.

In December, The New York Times reported that, among other discrepancies in the resume Santos pitched to voters, there was little evidence that his charity, Friends of Pets United, was a tax-exempt organization like he claimed. The Internal Revenue Service apparently had no records of a registered charity with that name.

Osthoff and another New Jersey veteran, retired police Sgt. Michael Boll, who was helping Osthoff as the situation evolved in 2016, told Patch that Santos set up a GoFundMe for Sapphire’s surgery.

They claimed that when it reached $3,000, he closed it and became increasingly difficult to contact.

In a July 2016 Facebook post, Osthoff thanked supporters for helping him reach his fundraising goal. He shared a link to a since-deleted GoFundMe page. The preview of the link shows that it was created “by Anthony Devolder.”

But, according to Osthoff, when he tried to schedule Sapphire’s procedure, Santos then insisted Osthoff take Sapphire to another vet clinic ― that he purportedly had a relationship with ― which said it couldn’t operate on the tumor. Santos then claimed he would take the money raised for Sapphire and use it for “other dogs,” Osthoff said.

In a November 2016 Facebook post, Osthoff told supporters that he had been “scammed by Anthony Devolder” and that Sapphire was facing euthanasia within months, according to a screenshot published by Patch.

Sapphire died the following year.

One of Santos’ former roommates, Gregory Morey-Parker, was interviewed several times on CNN this week about Santos, who he said he lived with for a few months in 2020.

Morey-Parker said he knew Santos by two names: Anthony Devolder and Anthony Zabrovsky and he had “never known him as George Santos.” According to Morey-Parker, Santos said he used the name Zabrovsky for his pet charity because he believed “the Jews will give more if you’re a Jew.”

A spokesperson for Santos did not immediately return a request for comment.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Erik ten Hag opens up on decision to restyle Luke Shaw as Manchester United centre-back

    Luke Shaw was dropped earlier in the season but has reestablished himself in the team, first at left-back and now as a central defender

  • Italian cinema star Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

    Italian cinema star Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95

  • Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

    Editors at Italian news agency ANSA reported that the actress passed away on Monday. She was 95. Born Luigia Lollobrigida, the Subiaco-born star launched her career in the early 1950s, with her performance in 1953's Bread, Love and Dreams catapulting her to fame. Gina also appeared in The Wayward Wife and Woman of Rome as well as French films like 1952's Beauties of the Night. As for English-language projects, the actress appeared opposite Humphrey Bogart in John Huston's Beat the Devil, alongside Errol Flynn in Crossed Swords...

  • Police announce arrest in December murder of mother outside Detroit store

    Detroit police on Tuesday morning announced an arrest in the December murder of a 53-year-old mother outside of a Detroit store that shook the community.

  • Astronaut Scott Kelly Delivers Out-Of-This-World Troll Of George Santos

    Other critics also mocked Santos for being named to two House committees despite an extensive history of lying.

  • Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger wrote about 'delusions of grandeur' in online forum

    University of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted in an online forum years ago that he had "crazy thoughts" and "delusions of grandeur." The New York Times reported on Jan. 13 that Kohberger, 28, allegedly posted on an online message board devoted to a condition called visual snow syndrome, a disorder that causes someone to see static. Between Nov. 6, 2009, and Feb. 20, 2012, while Kohberger was a teenager, he allegedly made 118 posts on the forum under the username "exarr."

  • New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds

    “To the extent there is actually any real money in the campaign account of Congressman George Santos, the funds should be immediately frozen."

  • Former CFL/NFL head coach Trestman believes Rourke in good place with Jaguars

    Marc Trestman believes Nathan Rourke is in very good hands. Rourke, the CFL's top Canadian last season, signed a three-year deal Sunday with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 24-year-old Victoria native spent his first two seasons of pro football with the B.C. Lions after being bypassed in the 2021 NFL draft. Sophomore Trevor Lawrence, drafted first overall in 2021, is firmly entrenched as Jacksonville's starter. But Trestman, a former CFL and NFL head coach, said Rourke will benefit from not only w

  • State media reports Russia has built its first batch of Poseidon doomsday torpedoes, one of Putin's 'super weapons'

    The Poseidon is sometimes referred to as a "doomsday" system because its payload could potentially trigger a radioactive tsunami, assuming it works.

  • ‘Shame on you for quoting Dr King’: Lauren Boebert sparks outrage with MLK day post

    ‘Your party is literally seeking to ban the teaching of his speeches in public schools, Lauren’

  • Love Island's Davide addresses engagement rumours to Ekin Su

    Love Island's Davide addresses engagement rumours to Ekin Su.Source: Good Morning Britain, ITV

  • Commentary: Prince Harry's memoir mercilessly trashes the royal family. He didn't go far enough

    In 'Spare,' the Duke of Sussex attacks just about everything but the real source of his woes: the British monarchy itself.

  • Trump news – live: White House visitor logs uncovered in Jan 6 probe as Trump dismisses DeSantis

    All the latest developments from Trumpworld

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin