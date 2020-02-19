Veteran running back Tyrell Sutton re-signs with Montreal Alouettes

MONTREAL — Running back Tyrell Sutton is back with the Montreal Alouettes.

The five-foot-nine, 205-pound Sutton re-signed with Montreal on Wednesday. He became a CFL free agent last week.

Sutton began his CFL career with Montreal (2013-2018) before stints with B.C. (2018), Toronto (2019) and Hamilton (2019). Sutton had 11 carries for 86 yards in the Tiger-Cats' Grey Cup loss to Winnipeg last November.

Sutton has appeared in 77-career regular-season games, rushing for 4,044 yards on 733 carries (5.5-yard average) with 17 TDs. He's also recorded 189 catches for 1,665 yards and four touchdowns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

The Canadian Press