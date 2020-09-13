Veteran Palm Beach Sheriff deputy dies from COVID-19 after more than a decade of service

Deputy Angela Chavers gave herself to the community of Palm Beach County for more than a decade. She died after losing her battle with the novel coronavirus, deputies say.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of their deputies late Saturday evening. Chavers was 44 years old and is survived by her son and niece. Funeral arrangements are being made, deputies said.

Chavers began her career back in September 2002 with the sheriff’s office. She worked in the inmate management and corrections division.

“Please keep D/S Angela Chavers’ family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said.