A veteran, a mother, a widower: police name victims of Canada stabbing

A beloved veteran described as a “hero”, an elder who served as an addictions counsellor, a mother of five and a widower who spent his days volunteering are among the 10 victims of Sunday’s deadly knife attack in western Canada.

As the hunt for the surviving suspect entered its fifth day, police in the province of Saskatchewan have named the victims of Sunday’s stabbing rampage, their ages ranging from 23 to 78.

The police force said it would not release the identities or ages of the wounded, but confirmed one young teen was among the 18 injured.

The victims were named as:

Thomas Burns, 23

Carol Burns, 46

Gregory Burns, 28

Lydia Gloria Burns, 61

Bonnie Burns, 48

Earl Burns, 66

Lana Head, 49

Christian Head, 54

Robert Sanderson, 49

Wesley Petterson, 78

All the victims were residents of James Smith Cree Nation, an Indigenous community, apart from Petterson who lived in the neighbouring village of Weldon in northern Saskatchewan.

The list does not include Damien Sanderson, a suspect in the attack whose body was found on Monday. His brother, Myles Sanderson remains at large, and faces murder charges.

On Wednesday, police issued another emergency alert to residents, the 10th since Sunday, warning them of an armed man driving a stolen vehicle near the Wakaw area, nearly 100km (62 miles) from James Smith Cree Nation.

The alert said the RCMP believed the person could be Sanderson.

It came a day after police issued a similar alert, warning Sanderson could have been sighted on the First Nation reserve, but later rescinded it when they concluded he was not in the area.

The attack has left thousands grieving for friends, neighbours and family.

But in the days since, the victims have also been remembered as heroes of their community, some of whom fought fiercely to protect others when the attack began early Sunday morning, and others whose lives were taken while serving their community.

Speaking to reporters the Saskatoon Tribal Council chief, Mark Arcand, mourned the loss of his sister, Bonnie Burns, and her son Gregory.

“We want the people to know she was a great mother. She had a great family. Her children were her priority. Her home was her priority. It didn’t matter what you did in your life, she was proud of you. And we were all proud of her,” he said. “Mama bear took care of her cubs.”

Bonnie and her son Gregory died trying to save their family, he said, and called on residents to remember them for the kindness they showed in their lives, and the courage when those lives were threatened.

“Senseless crimes took heroes away from our families,” Arcand said.

One of Bonnie’s children was stabbed in the neck during the attack, but survived. Arcand said the children wanted to return home to the community – but their house remains a crime scene.

Others praised Earl Burns, a veteran of the country’s armed forces, for similarly courageous action.

“My brother Earl Burns was a true hero. He fought till the death to protect his family,” Deborah McLean told local media.

Lydia Gloria Burns, who worked as an addictions counsellor, was responding to a crisis call when she was killed.

“She died helping people. And we have to pick up that torch and carry it,” her brother, Darryl Burns, told Postmedia.

The tragic events in the province have also focused attention on the country’s parole board after media outlets reported on Sanderson’s extensive criminal history. Parole documents released on Tuesday showed that Sanderson had 59 convictions over 20 years, including for domestic assault, assault with a weapon and attacking a police officer.

On Tuesday, the public safety minister, Marco Mendicino, said he was “extremely concerned” following reports the country’s parole board granted Sanderson statutory release after serving two-thirds of his sentence despite concerns he might reoffend. He was serving a four year, four month federal sentence for assault, assault with a weapon and assault of a police officer.

“I am assured that the Parole Board of Canada will be undertaking an investigation of this decision. I think the process for review begins there but it certainly does not end at that point,” Mendicino told reporters.

Even as the manhunt continues, families of the victims have turned their attention to healing.

Arcand said money raised through a GoFundMe page will be used for long-term mental health supports for Bonnie Burns’s sons.

The family will also rely on traditions, Arcand said, noting that an elder was present at the news conference offering to smudge those who wanted it with the smoke from burning sweetgrass or sage.

He said laughter would help the family through, too. He and Bonnie’s husband, Brian Burns, tried to make each other laugh as they made the difficult visit to the home where their loved ones died.

“As much tears as are flowing, that’s part of the grieving process, but being with family, sitting down and having a meal … just talking, remembering is the most important thing,” he said.