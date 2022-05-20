Veteran Miami DEA agents charged in bribery conspiracy

JOSHUA GOODMAN and JIM MUSTIAN
·4 min read
FILE - This June 13, 2016, file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Florida. A current U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a former supervisor in the agency were indicted Friday, May 20, 2022 on federal charges accusing them of leaking confidential law enforcement information to defense lawyers in Florida in exchange for cash and gifts. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A current U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a former supervisor in the agency were charged Friday with leaking confidential law enforcement information to defense lawyers in Florida in exchange for cash and gifts.

A five-count bribery-conspiracy indictment unsealed in New York charges the agent, John Costanzo Jr., with accepting bribes to provide sensitive information about pending investigations to Manny Recio, a former Miami supervisor who retired from DEA more than two years ago to work as a private investigator for local defense attorneys. Federal prosecutors allege Recio sought the information to help recruit new clients.

“The conduct alleged in the indictment violates the core duty of law enforcement officers to protect and serve the public, rather than to use their access to sensitive information to enrich themselves,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

The DEA and an attorney for Recio did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Costanzo's attorney, Marc L. Mukasey, said in an email that "the theory of this case is misguided and he will be vindicated.”

In interviews with FBI agents in 2019, Costanzo and Recio both denied ever exchanging anything of value as part of the alleged scheme. Such actions would have been a flagrant violation of the DEA’s standards of conduct.

The charges are the latest black eye for the DEA, which has been beset by repeated misconduct scandals that have landed a growing list of former agents behind bars. Just last week, another former DEA agent in Arkansas was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for taking thousands of dollars in bribes from a drug trafficker.

The latest charges have also sent a chill through South Florida’s close-knit, fiercely competitive narco-defense circles because of Recio’s strong ties to federal law enforcement and private-sector lawyers.

The charges stemmed from a long-running federal investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, which more than two years ago took the unusual step of wiretapping Recio as part of an inquiry into the flow of information between the DEA and Miami lawyers representing narcotraffickers and money launderers from Colombia.

The FBI wiretapped Recio for at least three months while he worked in his post-retirement job as a private investigator for defense lawyers.

As part of the shady dealings, he at one point wrote a $2,500 check to a company co-owned by an unnamed member of Costanzo’s family, according to court documents. The payment appears to have been used by Costanzo to repair a Porsche he owned, according to an email exchange about the vehicle between the DEA agent and an unnamed defense attorney Recio was working with as a private investigator.

In 2019, the same family member received $50,000 from a company owned by a local Florida police detective. The funds were used by Costanzo for a down payment on a condominium, according to the indictment.

Recio’s defense attorney, Phil Reizenstein, previously told AP that Recio’s work on cases had been “impeccable.”

“I have no concerns that he did anything that was close to being illegal,” he said at the time. “He devoted his career to the DEA. He has held himself to the highest standards and the same law-abiding ideals in his private work.”

Recio finished his more than two decades with the DEA as an assistant special agent in charge of the DEA’s Miami field division, specializing in cases involving illicit finances. Immediately after retiring, he launched a Miami-based business called Global Legal Consulting, which according to its website provides private investigations, anti-money laundering solutions and other legal services.

Recio once supervised highly-sensitive money laundering investigations involving Jose Irizarry, a former standout DEA agent in the Miami office who was sentenced in December to more than 12 years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money with a Colombian cartel and using badge to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive cars, parties on yachts and Tiffany jewelry. Before being locked away, Irizarry blamed the DEA for fostering a culture of corruption and gift taking that he said desensitized him to the implications of violating the law.

___

Goodman reported from Cleveland, Mustian from New Orleans.

