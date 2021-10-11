Veteran Malayalam Actor Nedumudi Venu Passes Away Aged 73

Legendary Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on 11 October at the age of 73. As per a report by The News Minute, the veteran actor was admitted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). During his career, Venu had acted in over 500 films, predominantly in Malayalam and some in Tamil.

The report also states that Venu had recovered from COVID some time back. On 10 October, he developed an uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the ICU, doctors had said.

Nedumudi Venu won three National Film Awards and six Kerala State Film Awards. He started his career as a journalist and was a well-known theatre personality as well. Eventually, he shifted gears and made his foray into films. Some of his popular movies include Chithram, Bharatham, Thenmavin Kombath, Vandanam, Manichithrathazhu, Chandralekha, Devasuram, Ishtam, Pavithram, Oppam and His Highness Abdullah.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and others took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend! #NedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/VzZ4LF49Nq — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 11, 2021

The legend is no more … Rest In Peace #NedumudiVenu sir . a kind person and a great teacher . Will miss u sir pic.twitter.com/rxSmfimQeY — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) October 11, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a great legendary actor #NedumudiVenu Sir. Not only was he a great actor but also a wonderful human being. Had the honor of my husband directing him in one of his films. Will miss him. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP pic.twitter.com/twCUKWkzgc — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 11, 2021

