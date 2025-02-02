Veteran linebacker Wynton McManis re-signs with Toronto Argonauts

TORONTO — Wynton McManis will help the Toronto Argonauts defend their Grey Cup title.

The veteran linebacker re-signed with the CFL club Sunday, less than an hour after the league's free-agent window opened. McManis was slated to become a free agent Feb. 11.

Contract details weren't made available.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound McManis appeared in 12 regular-season games in 2024. He recorded 57 tackles, three special-teams tackles, one sack, an interception returned for a TD and two fumble recoveries.

McManis had a team playoff record-tying 10 tackles in Toronto's East Division semifinal win over Ottawa then capped his season with six tackles and an interception in the Argos' 41-24 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg.

McManis signed with Toronto before the '22 season. He has registered 224 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and scored three TDs over 42 regular-season contests.

He has also helped Toronto win two Grey Cups (2022, '24). McManis began his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-19) and also spent time in the NFL with New Orleans (2020-21) and Miami (2021).

---

Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign national receiver Drew Wolitarsky

HAMILTON -- The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed national receiver Drew Wolitarsky on Sunday.

Wolitarsky was a free agent after being released last week by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Wolitarsky, 29, appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2024 with Winnipeg, recording 33 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown. The six-foot-one, 225-pound receiver played seven seasons with the Bombers (2017-19, '21-24) and had 227 receptions for 2,954 yards and 18 TDs.

