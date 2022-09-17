Veteran Kuwaiti ambassador recalls three decades of memories with the Queen

Laura Parnaby, PA
·4 min read

A veteran Kuwaiti diplomat has recalled his fondest memories with the Queen over three decades of formal friendship.

Khaled Abdulaziz Al-Duwaisan, 75, the longest-serving ambassador to Britain, said he loved the Queen for her energy, knowledge and sense of humour.

Speaking with the PA news agency from his home in Kuwait on Friday, Mr Al-Duwaisan said he met the monarch on more than 150 occasions, with the final time being for her Platinum Jubilee this summer.

QUEEN ATTENDS BRITISH MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR GULF WAR
The Queen greeting Mr Al-Duwaisan at a St Paul’s Cathedral service in February 1996, before dedicating a memorial to British servicemen who were killed in the Gulf War (PA Archive/PA)

Reflecting on this encounter, the recently-retired ambassador said: “I can’t believe that at this age, her mind, her body, her sense of humour – she was wonderful.

“On a personal level, she liked me. I love her of course.”

Mr Al-Duwaisan, who joined Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1970, recalled their first meeting in 1993 when he was just months into the job as a London-based ambassador.

Easter Banquet – London
Mr Al-Duwaisan giving a speech during the Easter Banquet hosted by Lord Mayor of the City of London (Yui Mok/PA)

Due to royal protocol, his diplomats had to ensure they never turned their back to the Queen, which involved them walking backwards while wearing a traditional men’s cloak, known as a Bisht.

Mr Al-Duwaisan said: “I had about seven diplomats with me, and all of them were wearing the robe – the big robe taller than them – because this is our system.

“I was afraid that if they go back they will fall, and it would be embarrassing.”

The veteran ambassador said that after some discussion, he found a way for the men to manoeuvre safely around the Queen. “She liked it,” he said.

Mr Al-Duwaisan was later invited for a dinner at Windsor Castle with his wife, where he sat beside the Queen.

“I will never forget that she has a system in the past, to invite the ambassador to stay in Windsor Castle, so I went with my wife at five o’clock at the reception and private dinner,” he said.

“I was on her right. So we talk about a lot of things, of course they told me not to talk about politics.

“We had a long conversation about her children, going to Kuwait – and the Kuwaitis who are coming to England.

President Trump state visit to UK – Day One
Mr Al-Duwaisan during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in June 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I said to her, that’s because the relation between our two countries is very close – very, very close.”

“She showed me a big sword given to King George V from the Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber, the father of the current emir,” he added.

“I feel sad now to remember all this with Her Majesty the Queen, but I say to myself, this is life, she lived a good life, she lived a long life.

“Britain will not be the same as when she was in power.”

Easter Banquet – London
Mr Al-Duwaisan speaking at the Easter Banquet at Mansion House in the City of London in April 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

In 1995, the Queen made Mr Al-Duwaisan an Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

He became Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in 2003, a role which has seen him advise more than 750 newly-arrived heads of mission about diplomatic life in London.

Mr Al-Duwaisan said the Queen’s death has been felt deeply in Kuwait, with many official buildings bearing the British flag to mark her passing.

He said the monarch provided a sense of stability and fostered an important relationship between the UK and Kuwait during years of turmoil in the country, including through the Iraq invasion in 1990.

Iraq and Afghanistan service and memorial
The King, who was then the Prince of Wales, meeting Mr Al-Duwaisan during a reception on Horse Guards Parade (Christopher Radcliffe/PA)

Britain sent its largest single deployment of troops since the Second World War to defend the nation, at around 35,000 servicemen and women.

Western powers also feared Iraq would invade Saudi Arabia and seize the region’s oil supplies.

Kuwait became a British protectorate in 1899, and in 1961 it gained independence.

Mr Al-Duwaisan met King Charles III on several occasions, including three times in Kuwait, and he believes “the future will be good” under his reign.

Latest Stories

  • ‘I will always remember her smile’ : Camilla’s tribute to the Queen to be televised on eve of funeral

    The Queen Consort’s pre-recorded words about the late monarch will be shown on television on Sunday evening

  • Denmark: Former intelligence chief charged with leaking 'highly classified' information

    Denmark's former intelligence chief has been formally charged with leaking highly classified information. Lars Findsen is said to have "disclosed state secrets or other particularly confidential information" to six people, including two journalists, prosecutors allege. The leaked material is said to have originated from Findsen's time at the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, which he took charge of in 2015.

  • Gov. Newsom trolls red state governors with abortion rights billboards in attempt to direct non-California residents to the state's abortion services

    The advertisements can be seen in Texas, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Oklahoma.

  • Lying In State: Mourners describe 'eerie but beautiful' Westminster Hall atmosphere

    Yahoo News UK visited the Queen's lying in state as tens of thousands pass through the vast, historic chamber to say goodbye to the late monarch.

  • Veteran Dane Evans leads Ticats to stunning home victory over Blue Bombers

    HAMILTON, Ohio — Dane Evans threw a career-high five touchdown passes to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to a stunning 48-31 home win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday afternoon. Hamilton (4-9) snapped a three-game losing streak with its biggest victory of the CFL season. The Ticats took sole possession of third in the East Division, two points behind idle Montreal (5-7). Winnipeg (12-2) suffered its first loss in four games and fell to 7-1 on the road. The Bombers will also have to wait t

  • US president Joe Biden touches down in UK on Air Force One ahead of Queen’s funeral

    Air Force One arrived at Stansted Aiport just before 10pm

  • 'Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare' -NATO official

    STORY: Admiral Bauer began the news conference by saying, "Without a doubt, a new era for global security has begun. It is crystal clear that this conflict is bigger than Ukraine. The entire international rules-based order is under attack."President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia on Friday of committing war crimes in Ukraine's northeast and said it was too early to say the tide of the war was turning despite rapid territorial gains by his forces this month.The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Zelenskiy's allegations.The Ukrainian leader also told Reuters in an interview that the outcome of the war with Russia, now in its seventh month, hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.Bauer, in his comments on Saturday, said that NATO would continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.