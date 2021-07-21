Veteran who defrauded Veterans Affairs out of $1M by claiming blindness pleads guilty

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina man who claimed to be blind because of his military service — but who also repeatedly got his driver's license renewed and served as a BB gun and archery instructor for a Boy Scouts troop — cheated the Veterans Affairs system out of nearly $1 million in disability payments, federal prosecutors say.

John Paul Cook, 57, of Buncombe County, pleaded guilty July 19 in federal court to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a press release. From 1987-2017, Cook received $978,138 in Veterans Affairs disability payments "due to his claimed blindness, to which he was not lawfully entitled," the release states.

Cook enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1985, and court documents showed that six months later he sustained an accidental injury while on duty.

VA Hospitals: Veterans can now see how hospitals rank on patient satisfaction. Most do well. Then there's Memphis.

The Charles George Veterans Affairs Medical Center, or VA Hospital, sees about 38,500 unique patients who have served in some branch of the US military forces in their lifetime.

"Following the incident, Cook complained that as a result of the accident and injuries he sustained, a preexisting eye condition had worsened," the press release states. "In 1987, following a medical evaluation, Cook was discharged, placed on the retired list, and began receiving VA disability-based compensation at a rate of 60%."

But over the next 30 years, Cook’s disability-based compensation increased, "following Cook’s repeated false claims of increased visual impairment and unemployability due to 'severe visual deficit,'" the press release states.

Ultimately, in 2005, the VA declared Cook legally blind, and he began receiving maximum disability compensation, which Cook admitted in court this week. He also began receiving additional benefits.

But contrary to Cook’s claims about worsening vision, Cook "repeatedly passed vision screening tests to renew or obtain a driver’s license in North and South Carolina," the press release states.

"Furthermore, during the relevant time period, court documents show that Cook purchased and registered over 30 different motor vehicles which Cook routinely drove, including on long-distance trips and to perform errands," the release stated.

Story continues

Court records show that from 2010-16 — when Cook was receiving the maximum VA benefits — he was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a den leader and cubmaster.

"Among the courses the defendant completed with the BSA were courses qualifying him to be a range officer for BB guns and for archery," the press release states. "He was also certified for land navigation, which involves reading maps and using a compass."

Stealing from the VA carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the press release. A sentencing date has not been set.

For the 2020 fiscal year, the VA's Office of the Inspector General found the VA had reported $100.5 million in confirmed fraud.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Veteran defrauded VA out of $1M by claiming blindness, pleads guilty