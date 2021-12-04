Argos head coach Dinwiddie optimistic Bethel-Thompson will start East Division final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO — Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is confident the best version of the Toronto Argonauts will be on the field Sunday in the East Division final.

Toronto hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field, with the winner advancing to the Grey Cup game Dec. 12 at Tim Hortons Field. The Argos listed quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, linebacker Dexter McCoil Sr., and defensive back Jeff Richards in their starting lineup despite all three being in quarantine.

The trio, along with rush end Charleston Hughes and receiver Llevi Noel, attended the Toronto Raptors' home game Thursday, which violated the CFL's COVID-19 protocols. All five were sent home by the club Friday.

Normally, the players would have to quarantine for four days and provide two negative tests before being able to resume team activities. But on Friday, the CFL announced the five could return if they quarantined for 48 hours and provided three negative tests, the latest scheduled to be conducted Sunday.

Dinwiddie was optimistic Saturday that Bethel-Thompson, McCoil Sr. and Richards would all be on the field against Hamilton.

"Unfortunate circumstances the way the protocol got handled, a mistake on our part," Dinwiddie said. "But we feel like those guys will be ready to go.

"We've given them all tests, the tests have come back negative so I anticipate them all playing. If something were to happen that they weren't then we'd have to adjust on the fly and find a way to get it done without those guys."

Hughes and Noel were both listed on Toronto's injured list. So was centre Peter Nicastro, the East Division's top rookie this season, but veteran receiver Eric Rogers - limited to just six regular-season games due to injury -was in the starting lineup.

If Bethel-Thompson plays, he'll make his CFL playoff debut after posting a 7-2 record as Toronto's starter this season. Since 2014, quarterbacks making their first post-season start are just 1-4.

Veteran Antonio Pipkin will go under centre if Bethel-Thompson can't play.

Dinwiddie said while the five players missed team meetings Friday, they were sent the details via Zoom. Dinwiddie added he and Bethel-Thompson spoke via FaceTime on Saturday.

"It's not ideal but we found a way to get it done virtually," Dinwiddie said. "I think we're kind of used to that this year."

Toronto comes into the East final sporting a 6-1 record at BMO Field and having won three of four meetings this season against Hamilton. But veteran linebacker Henoc Muamba said the Argos can't make Sunday's game personal.

Toronto will have history on its side. The home team has won the last six East Division finals and 10 of 12 since 2008.

"Is it a rivalry? Yes," Muamba said. "Do we not like them? We can't stand them. My daughter reminds me even at home, 'We don't like tigers.'

"It's the reality of the situation but we can't get caught up in trying to make it too personal. It's about the assignment and executing to the best of our abilities. At the end of the day, the truth of the matter is thinking about this game too much and the fact that it is a rivalry is actually going to be a distraction as well."

Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer agreed.

"There's no carryover," he said. "Your mindset is all you carry over, other than that every game takes on a life of its own.

"You're always going to be presented with adversity along the journey. Generally, our messaging hasn't changed since training camp, we have to be able to respond to adversity and we've definitely had our fair share this year."

Hamilton will have more of a veteran presence in its secondary with the return of defensive back Ciante Evans. He missed the Ticats' 23-12 East Division semifinal win over the Montreal Alouettes last weekend due to a quad injury.

Hamilton also listed three quarterbacks on its depth chart, one more than usual. Jeremiah Masoli will start, backed up by Dane Evans and David Watford.

Steinauer declined to explain the move but cautioned against making too much about it.

"Sometimes, it's just the way it trickles down behind the scenes," he said. "But I wouldn't read into it too much.

"I can say Jeremiah and Dane will suit up for us (Sunday)."

Masoli will make his sixth career CFL playoff start (3-2). His first came in 2015 against Toronto.

"Any time you're playing Toronto, that's the QEW rivalry no matter what it is," Masoli said. "And now it's on the biggest stage of the year thus far before next week, right?

"Definitely, I think it just is what it is. It has to be."

Veteran receiver Brandon Banks said facing Toronto is always special for Ticats players.

"You know what's over there," Banks said. "So obviously you have a bigger chip on your shoulder to prove a point to your rival.

"It will make you try to rise to the occasion and play better football."

Receiver Bralon Addison remains on the injured list. Hamilton activated Addison from the six-game injured list last week but he didn't play in the semifinal.

Addison has 18 catches for 231 yards in three games this season. He recorded 95 receptions for 1,236 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2021.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Crosby, McDavid urged to boycott Beijing Olympics by NBA veteran and vocal China critic

    Boston Celtics centre Enes Freedom is challenging NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

  • LeBron James explains why he was angry with the way the NBA handled his positive COVID-19 test

    LeBron James believes he should have immediately received a follow-up test after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Hornets place LaMelo Ball, three others in NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Hornets did not reveal whether any player tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Real concern over NHL's participation in Olympic Games

    The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.&nbsp;

  • Vikings DE Everson Griffen reveals bipolar disorder: 'I'm not ashamed of it anymore'

    Everson Griffen was taken to a mental health facility after a scary incident at his home last month, and is now out indefinitely for the Vikings.

  • Raptors 'superfan' Nav Bhatia is getting a biopic

    The life story of Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is headed to the big screen.

  • Fans outraged after CFL overrules COVID protocol for Bethel-Thompson, Argos

    The CFL has walked back its COVID-19 protocols, allowing a chance for McLeod Bethel-Thompson to play on Sunday.

  • Power Five: Leafs, Capitals, Oilers a cut above the rest

    In this week's edition of the NHL Power Five, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their ascent, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals remain as steady as ever, while the streaking New York Rangers crack the list for the first time this season.&nbsp;

  • Fred VanVleet's leadership on display vs. Bucks

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is finding new ways to surprise Raptors fans. The latest, his ability to make quick decisions, make shots at crucial times and demonstrate leadership with the variety of young players on Toronto.

  • Mavericks owner Mark Cuban buys small Texas town as a favor

    Eugene and Dan Levy must be proud.

  • Trail Blazers fire GM Neil Olshey after investigation into alleged toxic workplace

    The Trail Blazers fired president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey after an investigation into allegations that he created a toxic workplace.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Time to put Kadri on the trade block

    Nazem Kadri's hot streak, Tuukka Rask's return, and Torey Krug's recent struggles highlight this week's top takeaways.

  • Would you rather? Breaking down Week 13 NFL betting lines

    Taking an in-depth look at six games on the Week 13 NFL slate.

  • What to watch: Premier League streams for week of Nov. 29

    We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.

  • Man City goes top of EPL with 3-1 win at Watford

    WATFORD, England (AP) — Defending champion Manchester City was on top of the English Premier League for the first time this season after a dominant 3-1 win at Watford on Saturday. Bernardo Silva scored twice as City took full advantage of Chelsea's loss earlier in the day to take top spot in a tight three-way title race. City is one point ahead of Liverpool and two in front of Chelsea after winning its last five league games. Raheem Sterling put City ahead in just the fourth minute and Silva dou

  • Hamilton and Bottas give Mercedes front row in Saudi Arabia

    JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Max Verstappen slapped the wall in the 27th and final turn of Formula One's newest circuit, handing the front row for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, jumped to the top of the qualifying board with about 80 seconds remaining in Saturday's session. Valtteri Bottas, his Mercedes teammate, then moved to second. It gave the current championship leader one final lap around the high-speed course

  • Gotham FC trades rights to Canadian 'keeper Kailen Sheridan to expansion San Diego

    HARRISON, NEW JERSEY — NJ/NY Gotham FC has traded the rights to Canadian all-star goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan to expansion San Diego Wave FC in exchange for US$130,000 in allocation money and protection in the upcoming NWSL expansion draft. Sheridan was a finalist for the NWSL goalkeeper of the year award this season, for the second time in her career. The 26-year-old from Pickering, Ont., spent five seasons with Gotham, previously known as Sky Blue FC, which drafted her 23rd overall in 2017 out

  • 'We light that place up': Winnipeg fan gearing up for Bombers, Roughriders match in West Division final

    Winnipeg fans are gearing up for a game they hope will take the Blue Bombers a step closer to once again bringing home the Grey Cup. The Bombers face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL's West Division final on Sunday. Among the fans who will be there to cheer on the home team is Tina Antonation, also known as Bomber Woman — a superhero persona inspired by Wonder Woman. For her, being at the game at Winnipeg's IG Field will bring a feeling she never gets tired of. "It's absolutel

  • Canada's Kingsbury opens World Cup season with moguls victory in Finland

    RUKA, Finland — Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury opened the new World Cup moguls campaign by picking up where he left off last season. Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won two World Cups and two world titles last winter after returning from a back injury that came at the same venue he conquered on Saturday. "Today feels a bit like redemption," Kingsbury said. "Starting the season on a high note takes some of the pressure off. In 2017, I won here before heading to the Olympics. Hope

  • Mourinho's Roma loses 3-0 to former team Inter Milan

    MILAN (AP) — Roma coach José Mourinho had a nightmare match against his former team as the capital side lost 3-0 at home to Inter Milan in Serie A on Saturday. Hakan Çalhanoğlu, former Roma forward Edin Džeko, and Denzel Dumfries scored in the first half. It was the first time in Mourinho’s career that one of his teams was 3-0 down at halftime. Inter moved to second in Serie A, a point behind AC Milan after the Rossoneri beat Salernitana 2-0 to move to the top of the league. Napoli could move ba