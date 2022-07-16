Veteran CFL running back Harris registers career milestone

WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Chalk up another career milestone for Andrew Harris.

The Toronto Argonauts veteran running back moved pass Hall of Fame receiver Milt Stegall into fourth in all-time yards from scrimmage.

Harris came into Toronto's game Saturday versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders needing 46 yards to move past Stegall (15,209).

He moved into fourth place impressively in the third quarter, when he took a pass in the backfield from McLeod Bethel-Thompson, headed up field and then hurdled a Saskatchewan defender for an 18-yard gain.

That gave Harris 57 net offensive yards from the scrimmage.

Harris also came into the game needing 114 yards rushing to become the first Canadian and sixth CFL player to reach the 10,000-yard plateau.

The five-foot-11, 216-pound Harris remains the top rusher from Canada in league history and is 399 yards behind Hall of Famer Charles Roberts (10,285) for sixth on the league's all-time list.

Harris, 35, is a three-time Grey Cup champion and five times has been a CFL all-star.

Harris began his CFL career with the B.C. Lions in 2010, playing six seasons before joining the hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2016. He signed with the Argos as a free agent before the '22 campaign.

He won his first Grey Cup with B.C. (2011) before helping Winnipeg to consecutive titles (2019, 2021).

Harris was named the top Canadian in the '11 championship game, then became the first player to win both Grey Cup MVP and outstanding Canadian honours in the same game (2019).

Harris was also named the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2017 and has led the league in rushing three times.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press