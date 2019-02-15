Veteran CFL defensive back Johnson tweets he's becoming a college coach

Jovon Johnson is trading his cleats in for a whistle this season.

The veteran CFL defensive back tweeted Friday he's accepted an offer to become the defensive backs coach at Defiance College in Ohio. The 35-year-old is currently a free agent after spending the last two years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"Now I teach the skills to the next generation!" he tweeted.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

However, Johnson said later he hasn't necessarily retired.

"When I actually do retire since I haven't announced that and it's been reported that I have!," he tweeted. "Do I retire a BOMBER OR A RIDER? #Suggestions."

The five-foot-nine, 190-pound Johnson spent 12 seasons in the CFL with Saskatchewan (twice), Winnipeg, Ottawa, and Montreal. A two-time league all-star (2009, '11), Johnson was named the CFL's top defensive player in 2011.

He was with the Riders when they won the Grey Cup in 2007.

Johnson, a native of Erie, Pa., recorded 543 career tackles, 34 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and 14 fumble recoveries over his CFL tenure.

"I would like to thank the CFL, Bombers, Redblacks, Alouettes and Riders organizations for allowing a small kid from Erie, PA to impact their ball clubs in a way probably no one, but me expected!" he tweeted. "Changed lives, mad ppl smile and cry in a heartbeat! You’ll always be family."

The Canadian Press