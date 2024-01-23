Veteran “CBS Sunday Morning” Host Charles Osgood Dead at 91

The famed journalist will be honored with a special broadcast on 'CBS Sunday Morning' on Jan. 28, a rep tells PEOPLE

Charles Osgood, best known for hosting CBS Sunday Morning, has died. He was 91.

The veteran journalist passed away in his New Jersey home following his battle with dementia, his family told CBS News.

In a statement to the outlet, Osgood's family wrote, “Charlie absolutely loved being part of the ‘Sunday Morning’ community. We’ll miss him terribly, but there is comfort in knowing his life was charmed, in large part thanks to you."

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for welcoming him into your homes on Sundays to share stories, and to highlight the better parts of humanity,” they concluded. "He'll see you on the radio."

A rep for CBS Sunday Morning tells PEOPLE that the famed television personality will be honored with a special broadcast on this weekend's broadcast.

Osgood was best known for his illustrious broadcast career which spanned 45 years at CBS News. He began anchoring Sunday Morning in 1994; his run on the morning news show resulted in the network's highest ratings in three decades and three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding morning program.

An award-winning journalist, Osgood worked on "virtually every broadcast within CBS News including the CBS Morning News, the CBS Evening News with Dan Rather and the CBS Sunday Night News," per CBS News.

He also wrote and hosted The Osgood File, a radio show that broadcasted up to four times a day, five days a week that shared written commentaries on the day's news. There, he coined his famous phrase, "I'll see you on the radio," which he also used to sign off of his hosting duties on Sunday Morning.

Beyond his career in the newsroom, Osgood also made his film debut as the narrator for the 2008 adaptation of Dr. Seuss's Horton Hears a Who. He was also an accomplished author and published a variety of titles that included: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the White House, Nothing Could Be Finer Than a Crisis That Is Minor in the Morning and There's Nothing I Wouldn't Do If You Wouldn't Be My POSSLQ (Persons of the Opposite Sex Sharing Living Quarters).

Osgood is survived by his wife of 50 years Jean Crafton and their five children: Kathleen Wood Griffis, Kenneth Winston Wood, Anne-E. Wood, Emily J. Wood and Jamie Wood. He also leaves behind his siblings Mary Ann and Ken.



