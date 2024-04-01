Veteran CB Cameron Sutton turns himself in weeks after domestic violence allegation

Veteran NFL cornerback Cameron Sutton turned himself into authorities Sunday after he was wanted for weeks for an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office announced the 29-year-old turned himself into custody Sunday night. The sheriff's office said Sutton's attorney contacted authorities on Monday to inform them Sutton would turn himself in, but he didn't do so until Sunday.

"After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions."

Cam Sutton spent the 2023 season with the Detroit Lions after playing his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Phil Martello, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, previously told the Detroit Free Press — part of the USA TODAY Network — the department responded to a call for domestic violence in progress involving Sutton and a woman around 5 a.m. local time on March 7 in Lutz, Florida, a Tampa suburb.

The victim suffered wounds that indicated an incident took place, Martello said, and an arrest warrant was issued the same day, per the Free Press. Authorities added they were tracking Sutton's whereabouts after the incident and asked for the public's assistance in locating Sutton.

In an interview with WJBK-TV Fox 2, Detroit Lions president Rod Wood said Sutton was in the Lions training facility, "unexpectedly" working out with the team's strength staff, when the Lions learned of the incident. Wood said team personnel suggested to Sutton to turn himself in. The following day, Detroit released Sutton.

Sutton is charged with domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony in Florida that is punishable up to five years in prison.

Drafted in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Sutton played the first six seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He signed a three-year, $33 million deal prior to the 2023 season and started all 17 regular season games and three playoff games for the Lions this past season. He was due $10.5 million for 2024.

Contributing: Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cameron Sutton turns himself in weeks after domestic violence charge