Veteran broadcaster Trevor Phillips to host Sophy Ridge on Sunday show

Veteran broadcaster and writer Trevor Phillips will take on hosting Sky News' weekly politics show Sophy Ridge on Sunday, while Sophy goes on maternity leave at the end of the month.

Phillips' appointment will continue the show's track record of holding politicians to account and setting the political agenda, as well as bringing a fresh perspective to the Sunday morning political beat.

Sophy Ridge on Sunday has become must-see TV which often generates headlines for the rest of the political press pack to chase up with viewing figures up 6% year on year.

Phillips will be the first black host of a flagship UK politics show.

Phillips, a former head of current affairs at ITV station LWT, won Royal Television Society journalism awards in 1988 and 1993, before landing the RTS documentary series award for Windrush in 1998.

In 2020, he was shortlisted in the British Journalism Awards for Comment Writer of the Year.

The founding chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission Phillips previously chaired the Commission for Racial Equality, and was the elected chair of the London Assembly.

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: "Sky News is delighted to have Trevor join our team and bring his significant journalistic experience and fresh perspective to the news organisation on Sunday mornings.

"The programme is an important weekend appointment for our viewers and we are keen to develop the way we assess the changing political landscape, hold those in authority to account and give clarity in times of uncertainty.

"We wish Sophy all the best in the coming months while she is on maternity leave and look forward to her return."

Phillips added: "Sky News's reputation for original journalism, accuracy and impartiality are well established and I am enormously excited to be joining the team.

"My philosophy on reporting news and interviewing politicians aligns very close to what I have seen from watching the show since it launched in 2017.

Story continues

"It's a privilege to be invited to keep the seat warm for such an outstanding talent as Sophy.

"What I hope I can bring to the incisive and intelligent analysis of her team is two decades of experience in public office and in business.

"Sky News' standards and professionalism are of the highest quality and I will do all I can to maintain them while in the Sunday morning chair."

Ridge's last show before her maternity begins will be Sunday 16 May, with Phillips taking on the role from the following Sunday.

Sky News is available to all free of charge via Sky TV channel 501, Freeview 132, and the live international streaming service on Sky News mobile and website as well as 24-hour breaking news coverage and analysis across our social channels.