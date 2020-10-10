Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Oxygen Support

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said on 9 October. The 85-year-old actor was at an “acute confusional stage”.

“Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that’s why we need to be more careful,” the doctor told PTI. Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Chatterjee was unwell for the past couple of days and suffering from fever. He was shooting for a documentary titled Abhijan directed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay. He had attended the shoot floor at Bharatlaxmi Studio on 1 October.

Chatterjee had symptchronic obstructive pulmonary disease-related problem. Last year, he had suffered a bout of pneumonia and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.India’s Tally Nears 7 Million With 73,272 New COVID-19 CasesIPL 2020: Rabada Holds on To Purple Cap, Orange Stays With KL . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.