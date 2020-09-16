Veteran banker, Joshua Osborne, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Bank announces the appointment of well-known and respected 19 year banking veteran Joshua Osborne as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. His appointment is another key step in SouthCrest Bank’s strategy to become a dominant private business bank for the Atlanta MSA.



“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of this unique organization that values their business relationships, their community, and the entire SouthCrest family. SouthCrest Bank’s technology platform is state of the art, providing the lending team the ability to respond quickly with local decisions tailored to meet the client’s needs.” Osborne is actively involved with The Community Bankers Association of Georgia as the Division 3 Vice-Chair of the LEAD Board, The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf in Duluth, The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Gwinnett, and is on the advisory boards for the Northside Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Corners Outreach.

When not attending to his clients, he enjoys playing golf, hiking, watching Atlanta United, Falcons, and the Razorbacks. Osborne resides in Chamblee and has a son, Paxton, and a daughter Lorelei, who attend Greater Atlanta Christian School.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST BANK

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) is a bank holding company with over $600 million dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. The company operates a 9-branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.



