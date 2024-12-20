Veteran Australian coach Steve Meehan takes over Canadian men's 15s rugby team

Australian Steve Meehan has been named coach of the Canadian men's rugby team, succeeding Kingsley Jones.

Meehan, whose coaching journey has taken him to France, England, Japan and Canada, was named head coach of the Toronto Arrows in October 2023 only to have the Major League Rugby franchise fold a month later.

He has coached in France with Toulon and Stade Francais, England with Bath, Japan with Kintetsu Liners, and Australia with the Western Force and Queensland Reds.

He led Bath to the 2008 European Challenge Cup title.

Jones, a former Wales captain, stepped down Dec. 4 after seven years on the job.

Meehan inherits a team ranked 23rd in the world rankings, sandwiched between Hong Kong and the Netherlands. The Canadian men have lost five straight and 10 of their last 12 tests.

Meehan will look to spearhead qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, initially via the 2025 Pacific Nations Cup. Canada failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, the first time the men have missed the sport's showcase.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2024

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press