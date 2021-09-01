Veteran Actor Saira Banu Hospitalised, Shifted to ICU

Veteran actor and late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago, as per a report by ANI. The report also states that Banu has been shifted to the ICU.

Saira Banu recently lost her husband Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues.

