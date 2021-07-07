Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away at the Age of 98

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has passed away at the age of 98, news agency ANI reported, citing the pulmonologist treating him at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor passed away at 7:30 am on Wednesday, 7 July.

Earlier on Monday, a tweet on behalf of Kumar's wife Saira Banu had said that his health was improving.

The veteran actor had been admitted to the hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness.

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Veteran Actor Dilip Kumar Passes Away at the Age of 98Ahead of Cabinet Expansion, Modi Govt Creates New 'Ministry of Cooperation' . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.