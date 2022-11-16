Vet Warns Bread Dough Is 'Dangerous' to Pets After Thanksgiving Rolls Sicken Golden Retriever

Pippa the golden retriever, bread rolls

Courtesy Rebecca Collins ; Getty

Pet Poison Helpline wants to make the holidays drama-free for pet owners.

To help achieve this goal, the 24/7 animal poison control center is sharing warnings about popular holiday food items that pet owners might not know are toxic to cats and dogs.

In a November release, Pet Poison Helpline highlighted the dangers of unbaked dough through the story of Pippa. Pippa is a golden retriever from Knoxville, Tennessee, who is beloved by her family for her playful personality.

Unfortunately, the dog's natural curiosity and excitement can lead to her sniffing out food items in the trash and on counters. Last Thanksgiving, Pippa's nose directed her to a tray of unbaked bread rolls left on a kitchen counter to rise.

"I had left a dozen unbaked bread rolls on the kitchen counter to rise, covering them with a towel," Rebecca Collins, Pippa's pet parent, shared in a statement. "When I went to put them in the oven, I found that half of them were gone. I knew I didn't eat them, but it took me a while to figure out what happened. It didn't occur to me Pippa would be interested in bread dough."

RELATED: Vets Share What Thanksgiving Foods are Safe for Pets and Why Dogs Shouldn't Eat Turkey

Collins began to suspect Pippa ate the rolls when she started to act strangely during her family's Thanksgiving celebrations.

"I noticed that Pippa was acting sleepy, which is very unusual for her. Normally, she's running around when company is over. Once I figured out that she must have eaten the rolls, I called Pet Poison Helpline. We discussed what and how much Pippa had eaten, and they instructed me to take her to the veterinary hospital."

Pippa's family learned from Pet Poison Helpline that unbaked bread dough containing yeast is "dangerous" for cats and dogs to consume.

"Unbaked bread dough that contains yeast can be dangerous when ingested by dogs and cats," Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline, said. "When ingested, the unbaked bread dough expands in the warm, moist environment of the stomach and releases carbon dioxide gas, which can result in a bloated or distended stomach. The carbon dioxide gas is what makes bread rise. Although it is less common, this can progress to twisting of the stomach, also known as gastric-dilatation volvulus (GDV) or bloat. Signs of bloat or GDV include vomiting, non-productive retching, a distended stomach, an elevated heart rate, weakness, collapse, and death."

Story continues

RELATED: Dog Owners Need to Watch Out For Xylitol: Dog Dies After Eating Brownies With Sugar Substitute

"Potentially even more concerning, when the yeast use sugars in the unbaked dough (a process called fermentation), they produce ethanol. Ethanol from the fermenting yeast is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream and results in alcohol poisoning. Ingestion of alcohol can cause dangerous drops in blood sugar, blood pressure, and body temperature. Severely intoxicated animals can potentially experience seizures and respiratory failure," the veterinarian added.

After speaking with Pet Poison Helpline, Collins took to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center of Knoxville. Pippa arrived at the animal hospital with an elevated heart rate and a severely distended stomach.

RELATED VIDEO: Camera Catches Clever Golden Retriever Opening Door for Firefighter Locked Out of Office

Veterinarians placed the golden retriever on IV fluids, gave her cold water to help counteract the rising process, and then waited to see if the dough would pass naturally. Thankfully, it did. If Pippa had not passed the blockage, she likely would've required surgery.

"Luckily, it didn't come to surgery," Collins said. "It was a very expensive Thanksgiving Day at the dog ER, but she's back to full health now."