Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.15

Vesuvius plc's (LON:VSVS) dividend will be increasing on the 27th of May to UK£0.15, with investors receiving 4.9% more than last year. This will take the dividend yield from 6.2% to 6.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Vesuvius' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Vesuvius' earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 4.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 58%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the first annual payment was UK£0.14, compared to the most recent full-year payment of UK£0.21. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Vesuvius has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Vesuvius will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Vesuvius that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

