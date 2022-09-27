Vestaron Announces Matt Orr as VP, Regulatory Affairs

Vestaron is proud to announce Matt Orr has joined its leadership team as VP, Regulatory Affairs.

VP, Regulatory Affairs

Matt Orr has joined Vestaron's leadership team as VP, Regulatory Affairs

Research Triangle Park, NC, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron is proud to announce Matt Orr has joined its leadership team as VP, Regulatory Affairs. Orr will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the company’s regulatory strategy, all domestic and international regulatory filings for current and new products, the building and management of the GLP Regulatory Science lab, and managing the company’s relationships with relevant professional organizations.

Prior to joining Vestaron, Orr was Global Product Registration Manager at BASF Corporation, where he managed global regulatory activities with cross-functional and international teams, while successfully achieving and defending registrations of new and existing crop protection products. Prior to BASF, Orr co-founded Discovery Innovations where he provided scientific advising, technical writing, and consulting services. He began his professional career in pharmaceuticals as a Research Scientist at Scynexis, Inc. where he worked on developing novel anti-infective and anti-neoplastic drug candidates. Orr earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Organic Chemistry from Duke University and his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry/Molecular & Cell Biology from Pennsylvania State University.

“I am excited to join the team and help to secure the global license to operate that is needed to bring Vestaron’s innovative pipeline of sustainable peptide-based products to the market,” said Orr.

“Matthew brings excellent experience and a proven track record of success in regulatory affairs matters, which will be invaluable in meeting Vestaron’s goals and objectives as we continue to expand our product portfolio,” said Vestaron CEO Anna Rath.

This announcement follows Vestaron’s Series C funding that closed at $82M in May and an additional $10M In August bringing the total raised to $92M. Vestaron’s growth is a testament to its innovative development of pest management solutions, without sacrificing performance or safety.

Story continues

About Vestaron Corporation

Vestaron is leading a peptide-based revolution in crop protection. We are committed to providing growers with novel, effective peptide-based biopesticides that address proven neuromuscular targets. Our peptides overcome existing resistance issues while offering a desired safety profile for workers, beneficials, and the environment. Vestaron has earned global recognition for its work, including the inaugural 2015 Bernard Blum Award for novel biocontrol solutions, the prestigious Green Chemistry Challenge Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the American Chemical Society Green Chemistry Institute in 2020, and Best New Biologic Product in the 2021 Crop Science Awards.

More information at www.vestaron.com

Attachment

CONTACT: Sherry Mitchell Vestaron 9195507685 smitchell@vestaron.com



