Vesna Spring Showcase in Rosthern

Spring is in the air and winter activities are wrapping up. The Rosthern Dolyna Dancers presented their Springtime Showcase on Saturday, March 25th in the theatre of the Station Arts Centre. The different regions of Ukraine have several different traditional dance styles and the Dolyna Dance Club tries to showcase the different regions in their dance selections. With students ranging in age from 4-17 and enrollment varying from one year to the next, Instructor Brianne Davidiuk and assistant Petro Lazurko, take what could be seen as a disadvantage and use it to give their students the chance to explore and learn about many different dances.

Miss Brianne has been instructing in Rosthern for the past eight years while she attends the University of Saskatchewan where she is currently completing a Master’s Degree. Meanwhile, Petro is a second-year electrical engineering student who has been dancing himself for 16 years. They drive together from Saskatoon to teach and as the Mistress of Ceremonies said they never missed or canceled a class driving through fog, snow storms, howling winds, and whatever weather this Saskatchewan winter chose to throw at them.

Each of the different age groupings, from eldest to youngest, is named for flowers: Kalyna (highbush cranberry), Troyanda (rose), Voloshka (cornflower), and Mak (poppy). While there were group dances that demonstrated the different regional dances there were also solo and duet performances. The MC introduced each dance with an explanation of the area the dance originated in and when there was a brief hold-up in the proceedings, filled in the blanks with more tidbits of information or family-friendly jokes. As expected it was the more experienced dancers who showcased the more challenging dances, but the eleven 4-6 year-olds had the audience chuckling gently as they gallantly tried to remember what they were supposed to do next and not try to search out family members in the audience.

Story continues

For one of the dancers, this was her last performance with Dolyna Ukrainian Dancers. Ellianna is graduating from Grade 12 this spring. Miss Brianne has taught Ellianna for the entire eight years she has taught in Rosthern and said she is the first student she has taught consistently through the years. As a send-off gift, Miss Brianne and Petro performed a dance just for her and at the end of the afternoon performance presented her with a certificate to remember and mark her time with Dolyna Ukrainian Dance.

A second performance was held Saturday evening with guest performances by dancers with Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder