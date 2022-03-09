VES Awards: ‘Dune’ & ‘Encanto’ Lead With Four Wins Each; ‘Foundation’ Tops TV – Full Winners List

Erik Pedersen
·5 min read

Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s Encanto scored a leading four wins each at the 20th annual VES Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton.

&#x002018;Dune&#x002019; and &#x002018;Encanto&#x002019; - Credit: WB; Disney
‘Dune’ and ‘Encanto’ - Credit: WB; Disney

WB; Disney

More from Deadline

Denis Villeneuve’s epic starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya won the marquee Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature prize — presented by Villeneuve himself. Dune also took trophies for Model, Effects Simulations and Compositing & Lighting. Even though the film opened day-and-date on HBO Max, it still was able to thrive in theaters with a $41 million opening weekend that exceeded expectations and led to a quick greenlight for a sequel weeks later.

Encanto, from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, danced away with the top toon honor — Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature — and also won for Animated Character, Created Environment and Virtual Cinematography.

Dune and Encanto came into the ceremony tied with six nominations to lead the field. The other winning features tonight were Last Night in Soho (Supporting Visual Effects), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Created Environment), Jungle Cruise (Special [Practical] Effects), Raya and the Last Dragon (Simulation) and Finch (Animated Character).

Apple TV+ drama Foundation was the only multiple winner on the TV side tonight, scooping trophies for VFX in a Photoreal Episode for and Effects Simulations for different episodes. Disney+’s Marvel series Loki came in with a leading four nominations but went home win a lone statuette for Compositing & Lighting. See and The Witcher also scooped one trophy each.

Sheba; Hope Reef (watch it here) topped the commercials field with two wins, and vidgame Call of Duty: Vanguard won for Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project.

Visual Effects Society Executive Director Eric Roth opened the show — which was going to be hosted by veteran Patton Oswalt, but he has a broken leg. So the organization called for backup: Drew Carey. Alas, he had “an emergency” and couldn’t make it either, Roth said.

After a wild VFX reel set to Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” — classic rock was the music of choice tonight — followed by some an announcements. Roth noted that VES’ growing international reach will be reflected in the web domain VESglobal.com, and the inaugural VES Technology Award will be launched at next year’s gala.

There also was a shout-out to VFX legends Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters Blade Runner) and Bill Taylor (Blade Runner, Star Trek: The Next Generation), who died during the past year.

Here are the winners of the 20th annual VES Awards:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune
Paul Lambert
Brice Parker
Tristan Myles
Brian Connor
Gerd Nefzer

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Last Night in Soho
Tom Proctor
Gavin Gregory
Julian Gnass
Fabricio Baessa

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto
Scott Kersavage
Bradford Simonsen
Thaddeus P. Miller
Ian Gooding

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Foundation, “The Emperor’s Peace”
Chris MacLean
Addie Manis
Mike Enriquez
Chris Keller
Paul Byrne

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

See, “Rock-A-Bye”
Chris Wright
Parker Chehak
Javier Roca
Tristan Zerafa
Tony Kenny

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

Call of Duty: Vanguard
Yi-chao Sandy Lin-Chiang
Joseph Knox
Gareth Richards
Shane Daley

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Sheba; “Hope Reef”
Grant Walker
Sophie Harrison
Hernan Llano
Michael Baker

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

Jurassic World Adventure
Eugénie von Tunzelmann
Maximilian McNair MacEwan
Stephen Goalby
Brad Silby

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Finch; Jeff
Harinarayan Rajeev
Matthias Schoenegger
Simon Allen
Paul Nelson

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal
Kelly McClanahan
Sergi Caballer
Mary Twohig
Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man
Marko Chulev
Rasely Ma
Mike Beaulieu
Robin Witzsche

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

Smart Energy; “Einstein Knows Best”; Einstein
Alex Hammond
Harsh Borah
Clare Williams
Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension
Eric Le Dieu de Ville
Thomas Dotheij
Ryan Olliffe
Claire Le Teuff

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Antonio’s Room
Camille Andre
Andrew Finley
Chris Patrick O’Connell
Amol Sathe

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Sheba; “Hope Reef”
Henrique Campanha
Baptiste Roy
Luca Veronese
Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Encanto, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno”
Nathan Detroit Warner
Dorian Bustamante
Tyler Kupferer
Michael Woodside

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Dune; Royal Ornithopter
Marc Austin
Anna Yamazoe
Michael Chang
Rachael Dunk

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune; Dunes of Arrakis
Gero Grimm
Ivan Larinin
Hideki Okano
Zuny Byeongjun An

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Raya and the Last Dragon
Le Joyce Tong
Henrik Fält
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
Jacob Rice

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Foundation, “Collapse of the Galactic Empire”
Giovanni Casadei
Mikel Zuloaga
Steven Moor
Louis Manjarres

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Dune; Attack on Arrakeen
Gregory Haas
Francesco Dell’Anna
Abhishek Chaturvedi
Cleve Zhu

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

Loki, “Lamentis”; Shuroo City Destruction
Paul Chapman
Tom Truscott
Biagio Figliuzzi
Attila Szalma

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Verizon; “The Reset”
David Piombino
Rajesh Kaushik
Manideep Sanisetty
Tim Crean

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Jungle Cruise
JD Schwalm
Nick Rand
Robert Spurlock
Nick Byrd

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

Green
Camille Poiriez
Arielle Cohen
Eloise Thibaut
Louis Florean

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kim Kardashian Posed in a Cutout Swimsuit and the Chunkiest Jewelry Ever

    OK, I like it. Picasso.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i