VES Awards: ‘Dune’ & ‘Encanto’ Lead With Four Wins Each; ‘Foundation’ Tops TV – Full Winners List

Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s Encanto scored a leading four wins each at the 20th annual VES Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton.

‘Dune’ and ‘Encanto’ - Credit: WB; Disney

WB; Disney

Denis Villeneuve’s epic starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya won the marquee Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature prize — presented by Villeneuve himself. Dune also took trophies for Model, Effects Simulations and Compositing & Lighting. Even though the film opened day-and-date on HBO Max, it still was able to thrive in theaters with a $41 million opening weekend that exceeded expectations and led to a quick greenlight for a sequel weeks later.

Encanto, from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, danced away with the top toon honor — Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature — and also won for Animated Character, Created Environment and Virtual Cinematography.

Dune and Encanto came into the ceremony tied with six nominations to lead the field. The other winning features tonight were Last Night in Soho (Supporting Visual Effects), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Created Environment), Jungle Cruise (Special [Practical] Effects), Raya and the Last Dragon (Simulation) and Finch (Animated Character).

Apple TV+ drama Foundation was the only multiple winner on the TV side tonight, scooping trophies for VFX in a Photoreal Episode for and Effects Simulations for different episodes. Disney+’s Marvel series Loki came in with a leading four nominations but went home win a lone statuette for Compositing & Lighting. See and The Witcher also scooped one trophy each.

Sheba; Hope Reef (watch it here) topped the commercials field with two wins, and vidgame Call of Duty: Vanguard won for Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project.

Visual Effects Society Executive Director Eric Roth opened the show — which was going to be hosted by veteran Patton Oswalt, but he has a broken leg. So the organization called for backup: Drew Carey. Alas, he had “an emergency” and couldn’t make it either, Roth said.

After a wild VFX reel set to Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” — classic rock was the music of choice tonight — followed by some an announcements. Roth noted that VES’ growing international reach will be reflected in the web domain VESglobal.com, and the inaugural VES Technology Award will be launched at next year’s gala.

There also was a shout-out to VFX legends Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters Blade Runner) and Bill Taylor (Blade Runner, Star Trek: The Next Generation), who died during the past year.

Here are the winners of the 20th annual VES Awards:

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune

Paul Lambert

Brice Parker

Tristan Myles

Brian Connor

Gerd Nefzer

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Last Night in Soho

Tom Proctor

Gavin Gregory

Julian Gnass

Fabricio Baessa

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Scott Kersavage

Bradford Simonsen

Thaddeus P. Miller

Ian Gooding

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

Foundation, “The Emperor’s Peace”

Chris MacLean

Addie Manis

Mike Enriquez

Chris Keller

Paul Byrne

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

See, “Rock-A-Bye”

Chris Wright

Parker Chehak

Javier Roca

Tristan Zerafa

Tony Kenny

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Yi-chao Sandy Lin-Chiang

Joseph Knox

Gareth Richards

Shane Daley

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL

Sheba; “Hope Reef”

Grant Walker

Sophie Harrison

Hernan Llano

Michael Baker

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT

Jurassic World Adventure

Eugénie von Tunzelmann

Maximilian McNair MacEwan

Stephen Goalby

Brad Silby

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Finch; Jeff

Harinarayan Rajeev

Matthias Schoenegger

Simon Allen

Paul Nelson

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal

Kelly McClanahan

Sergi Caballer

Mary Twohig

Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man

Marko Chulev

Rasely Ma

Mike Beaulieu

Robin Witzsche

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL

Smart Energy; “Einstein Knows Best”; Einstein

Alex Hammond

Harsh Borah

Clare Williams

Andreas Graichen

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension

Eric Le Dieu de Ville

Thomas Dotheij

Ryan Olliffe

Claire Le Teuff

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto; Antonio’s Room

Camille Andre

Andrew Finley

Chris Patrick O’Connell

Amol Sathe

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Sheba; “Hope Reef”

Henrique Campanha

Baptiste Roy

Luca Veronese

Timothee Maron

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

Encanto, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno”

Nathan Detroit Warner

Dorian Bustamante

Tyler Kupferer

Michael Woodside

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

Dune; Royal Ornithopter

Marc Austin

Anna Yamazoe

Michael Chang

Rachael Dunk

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

Dune; Dunes of Arrakis

Gero Grimm

Ivan Larinin

Hideki Okano

Zuny Byeongjun An

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

Raya and the Last Dragon

Le Joyce Tong

Henrik Fält

Rattanin Sirinaruemarn

Jacob Rice

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

Foundation, “Collapse of the Galactic Empire”

Giovanni Casadei

Mikel Zuloaga

Steven Moor

Louis Manjarres

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

Dune; Attack on Arrakeen

Gregory Haas

Francesco Dell’Anna

Abhishek Chaturvedi

Cleve Zhu

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

Loki, “Lamentis”; Shuroo City Destruction

Paul Chapman

Tom Truscott

Biagio Figliuzzi

Attila Szalma

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL

Verizon; “The Reset”

David Piombino

Rajesh Kaushik

Manideep Sanisetty

Tim Crean

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

Jungle Cruise

JD Schwalm

Nick Rand

Robert Spurlock

Nick Byrd

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT

Green

Camille Poiriez

Arielle Cohen

Eloise Thibaut

Louis Florean

