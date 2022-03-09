VES Awards: ‘Dune’ & ‘Encanto’ Lead With Four Wins Each; ‘Foundation’ Tops TV – Full Winners List
Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s Encanto scored a leading four wins each at the 20th annual VES Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton.
WB; Disney
More from Deadline
2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, SAG, BAFTAs & More
'Dune: Part Two': Florence Pugh Eyed For Princess Irulan Role In Upcoming Sequel
Art Directors Guild Awards: 'Dune,' 'Nightmare Alley,' Are Big Winners As Kevin Costner, Denis Villeneuve Liven Up Show
Denis Villeneuve’s epic starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya won the marquee Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature prize — presented by Villeneuve himself. Dune also took trophies for Model, Effects Simulations and Compositing & Lighting. Even though the film opened day-and-date on HBO Max, it still was able to thrive in theaters with a $41 million opening weekend that exceeded expectations and led to a quick greenlight for a sequel weeks later.
Encanto, from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, danced away with the top toon honor — Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature — and also won for Animated Character, Created Environment and Virtual Cinematography.
Dune and Encanto came into the ceremony tied with six nominations to lead the field. The other winning features tonight were Last Night in Soho (Supporting Visual Effects), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Created Environment), Jungle Cruise (Special [Practical] Effects), Raya and the Last Dragon (Simulation) and Finch (Animated Character).
Apple TV+ drama Foundation was the only multiple winner on the TV side tonight, scooping trophies for VFX in a Photoreal Episode for and Effects Simulations for different episodes. Disney+’s Marvel series Loki came in with a leading four nominations but went home win a lone statuette for Compositing & Lighting. See and The Witcher also scooped one trophy each.
Sheba; Hope Reef (watch it here) topped the commercials field with two wins, and vidgame Call of Duty: Vanguard won for Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project.
Visual Effects Society Executive Director Eric Roth opened the show — which was going to be hosted by veteran Patton Oswalt, but he has a broken leg. So the organization called for backup: Drew Carey. Alas, he had “an emergency” and couldn’t make it either, Roth said.
After a wild VFX reel set to Kiss’ “Rock and Roll All Nite” — classic rock was the music of choice tonight — followed by some an announcements. Roth noted that VES’ growing international reach will be reflected in the web domain VESglobal.com, and the inaugural VES Technology Award will be launched at next year’s gala.
There also was a shout-out to VFX legends Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Close Encounters Blade Runner) and Bill Taylor (Blade Runner, Star Trek: The Next Generation), who died during the past year.
Here are the winners of the 20th annual VES Awards:
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dune
Paul Lambert
Brice Parker
Tristan Myles
Brian Connor
Gerd Nefzer
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Last Night in Soho
Tom Proctor
Gavin Gregory
Julian Gnass
Fabricio Baessa
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Scott Kersavage
Bradford Simonsen
Thaddeus P. Miller
Ian Gooding
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
Foundation, “The Emperor’s Peace”
Chris MacLean
Addie Manis
Mike Enriquez
Chris Keller
Paul Byrne
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE
See, “Rock-A-Bye”
Chris Wright
Parker Chehak
Javier Roca
Tristan Zerafa
Tony Kenny
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A REAL-TIME PROJECT
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Yi-chao Sandy Lin-Chiang
Joseph Knox
Gareth Richards
Shane Daley
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A COMMERCIAL
Sheba; “Hope Reef”
Grant Walker
Sophie Harrison
Hernan Llano
Michael Baker
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SPECIAL VENUE PROJECT
Jurassic World Adventure
Eugénie von Tunzelmann
Maximilian McNair MacEwan
Stephen Goalby
Brad Silby
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Finch; Jeff
Harinarayan Rajeev
Matthias Schoenegger
Simon Allen
Paul Nelson
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto; Mirabel Madrigal
Kelly McClanahan
Sergi Caballer
Mary Twohig
Jose Luis “Weecho” Velasquez
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
The Witcher; Nivellen the Cursed Man
Marko Chulev
Rasely Ma
Mike Beaulieu
Robin Witzsche
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A COMMERCIAL
Smart Energy; “Einstein Knows Best”; Einstein
Alex Hammond
Harsh Borah
Clare Williams
Andreas Graichen
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Spider-Man: No Way Home; The Mirror Dimension
Eric Le Dieu de Ville
Thomas Dotheij
Ryan Olliffe
Claire Le Teuff
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto; Antonio’s Room
Camille Andre
Andrew Finley
Chris Patrick O’Connell
Amol Sathe
OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Sheba; “Hope Reef”
Henrique Campanha
Baptiste Roy
Luca Veronese
Timothee Maron
OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT
Encanto, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno”
Nathan Detroit Warner
Dorian Bustamante
Tyler Kupferer
Michael Woodside
OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT
Dune; Royal Ornithopter
Marc Austin
Anna Yamazoe
Michael Chang
Rachael Dunk
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE
Dune; Dunes of Arrakis
Gero Grimm
Ivan Larinin
Hideki Okano
Zuny Byeongjun An
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE
Raya and the Last Dragon
Le Joyce Tong
Henrik Fält
Rattanin Sirinaruemarn
Jacob Rice
OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT
Foundation, “Collapse of the Galactic Empire”
Giovanni Casadei
Mikel Zuloaga
Steven Moor
Louis Manjarres
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE
Dune; Attack on Arrakeen
Gregory Haas
Francesco Dell’Anna
Abhishek Chaturvedi
Cleve Zhu
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE
Loki, “Lamentis”; Shuroo City Destruction
Paul Chapman
Tom Truscott
Biagio Figliuzzi
Attila Szalma
OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A COMMERCIAL
Verizon; “The Reset”
David Piombino
Rajesh Kaushik
Manideep Sanisetty
Tim Crean
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT
Jungle Cruise
JD Schwalm
Nick Rand
Robert Spurlock
Nick Byrd
OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A STUDENT PROJECT
Green
Camille Poiriez
Arielle Cohen
Eloise Thibaut
Louis Florean
Best of Deadline
Emmy Predictions 2022: What Could Be Grabbing The Gold A Year From Now?
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.