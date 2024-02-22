VES 2024 Winners Include ‘The Creator,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,’ and ‘Nyad’

Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator” was the big winner at the 22nd Visual Effects Society Awards (held February 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel). The AI-themed, sci-fi actioner earned five awards, including the top photoreal feature VFX prize. The other awards were for modeling (Nomad), created environment (Floating Village), effects simulations, and compositing & lighting (Bar).

“The Creator” utilized an innovative streamlining process in post, in which ILM designed and placed the naturalistic VFX over the actors playing AI simulants and the photographic plates as set extensions. This made the $80 million indie look like a $200 million blockbuster, with director Edwards shooting the entire film guerilla-style in 80 locations throughout Southeast Asia as the primary camera operator with a small crew and natural light.

Meanwhile, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the animated feature Oscar favorite (snubbed by the Academy’s VFX branch), took home four awards, including the top animated VFX prize. Sony Pictures Imageworks innovated new tools and techniques for 2D stylization into 3D using pencil, pen and ink, markers, and paintbrushes. Other VES awards were for animated character (Spot), created environment (Mumbattan), and effects simulations.

“Nyad,” the biopic about long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad (Best Actress nominee Annette Bening), earned the supporting VFX award for its realistic ocean current intensity, direction, and swells.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Sony Pictures Animation

In terms of the Oscar race, it’s a tight one between “The Creator” and the surging “Godzilla Minus One,” which, despite being a non-factor at the VES Awards (Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ beat the mighty Kaiju in the photoreal animated character category) has momentum and box office success on its side. Directed and VFX supervised by Takashi Yamazaki (the first director to get nominated in the category since Stanley Kubrick won for “2001: A Space Odyssey”), the film earned $56.4 million domestically, the third highest grossing foreign language film in US history.

On the TV side, HBO’s “The Last of Us” won four awards, including best photoreal episode, thanks to the work of Wētā FX, DNEG, Digital Domain, and others.

As previously announced, acclaimed actor/producer/director William Shatner (“Star Trek”) received the VES Award for Creative Excellence, and VFX producer Joyce Cox (“Avatar” and “The Dark Knight”) received the VES Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here is the complete list of VES winners below (noted in bold):

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”

Ben Snow

Diana Giorgiutti

Khalid Almeerani

Scott Benza

Sam Conway

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Stephane Ceretti

Susan Pickett

Alexis Wajsbrot

Guy Williams

Dan Sudick

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

Andrew Whitehurst

Kathy Siegel

Robert Weaver

Julian Hutchens

Alistair Williams

“Oppenheimer”

Andrew Jackson

Mike Chambers, VES

Giacomo Mineo

Dave Drzewiecki

Scot Fisher

“The Creator”

Jay Cooper

Julian Levi

Ian Comley

Charmaine Chan

Neil Corbould, VES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

Janelle Croshaw Ralla

Reina Sparks

Jonathan Rothbart

Javier Roca

Gerd Nefzer

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

Pablo Helman

Brian Barlettani

Sam Bassett

Brandon Keys McLaughlin

“Napoleon”

Charley Henley

Sarah Tulloch

Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Simone Coco

Neil Corbould, VES

“Nyad”

Jake Braver

Fiona Campbell Westgate

R. Christopher White

Mohsen Mousavi

“Society of the Snow”

Félix Bergés

Micaela Gagliano

Laura Pedro

Ezequiel Larrú

Pau Costa

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

Jon Biggins

Jim Lewis

Charles Copping

Matthew Perry

“Elemental”

Peter Sohn

Denise Ream

Sanjay Bakshi

Stephen Marshall

“Nimona”

Archie Donato

Yancy Lindquist

Theodore Ty

Anthony Kemp

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Alan Hawkins

Christian Hejnal

Michael Lasker

Matt Hausman

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Matthieu Rouxel

Marie Balland

Jacques Daigle

Vincent Leroy

OUTSTANDING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“Ahsoka”; Season 1; “Dreams and Madness”

Richard Bluff

Jakris Smittant

Paul Kavanagh

Enrico Damm

Scott Fisher

“Loki;” Season 2; “Glorious Purpose”

Christopher Townsend

Allison Paul

Matthew Twyford

Christopher Smallfield

John William Van Der Pool

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”

Sean Konrad

Jessica Smith

Jed Glassford

Khalid Almeerani

Paul Benjamin

“The Last of Us;” Season 1; “Infected”

Alex Wang

Sean Nowlan

Stephen James

Simon Jung

Joel Whist

“The Mandalorian;” Season 3; “The Return”

Grady Cofer

Abbigail Keller

Victor Schutz IV

Cameron Neilson

Scott Fisher

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING VISUAL EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL EPISODE

“A Murder at The End of the World;” Season 1; “Crypt”

Aaron Raff

Tavis Larkham

Douglas Stichbury

Mat Ellin

“Citadel;” Season 1; “Secrets in Night Need Early Rains”

Wesley Froud

Scott Shapiro

Aladino Debert

Greg Teegarden

“Ted Lasso;” Season 3; “Mom City”

Gretchen Bangs

Bill Parker

Lenny Wilson

“The Crown;” Season 6; “Dis-Moi Oui”

Ben Turner

Reece Ewing

Oliver Bersey

Joe Cork

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty;” Season 2; “BEAT LA”

Raymond McIntyre Jr.

Victor DiMichina

Javier Menéndez Platas

Damien Stantina

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Alan Wake 2“

Janne Pulkkinen

Johannes Richter

Daniel Kończyk

Damian Olechowski

“Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty”

Jakub Knapik

Paweł Mielniczuk

Maciej Włodarkiewicz

Kacper Niepokólczycki

“Immortals of Aveum”

Joseph Hall

Kevin Boyle

Dave Bogan

Julia Lichtblau

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”

Jacinda Chew

Jeannette Lee

Bryanna Lindsey

Alan Weider

“Mortal Kombat 1”

Christopher Chapman

Scott Quinn

James DeSousa

Jeff Palmer

Matt Gilmore

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Accenture; “Changing Tree”

Simon French

Vic Lovejoy

David Filipe

Matteo La Motta

Apple; Air Pods Pro; “Quiet The Noise”

Iain Murray

Oscar Wendt

Dean Robinson

Sergio Morales Paz

Coca-Cola; “Masterpiece“

Ryan Knowles

Antonia Vlasto

Gregory McKneally

Dan Yargici

Jean Paul Gaultier; “Divine Perfume”

Stéphane Pivron

Cécile Hubin

Guillaume Dadaglio

Mathias Barday

Virgin Media; “Goat Glider”

Ben Cronin

George Reid

Sam Driscoll

Christian Baker

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project (Tie)

“Hypersphere 360”; SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

Daren Ulmer

Cedar Connor

Lindsey Sprague

Ryan Kravetz

“Postcard From Earth“

Aruna Inversin

Eric Wilson

Corey Turner

Bill George

“Rembrandt Immersive Artwork“

Andrew McNamara

Sebastian Read

Andrew Kinnear

Sam Matthews

“The Marvels: Goose the Flerken Cat”

Tim Kafka

Mari Suarez

Toya Drechsler

Sebastian Niño Florez

“Zootopia: Hot Pursuit”

Blaine Kennison

Jeanne Angel

Darin Hollings

Aaron Arendt

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom;” Topo the Octopus

Thomas Ward

Andrew Butler

Felix Slinger-Thompson

Jacob Burstein

“Godzilla Minus One;” Godzilla

Kosuke Taguchi

Takashi Yamazaki

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3;” Rocket

Nathan McConnel

Andrea De Martis

Antony Magdalinidis

Rachel Williams

“Wonka;” Oompa Loompa

Dale Newton

Kunal Ayer

Valentina Ercolani

Gabor Foner

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Elemental;” Ember

Gwendelyn Enderoglu

Jared Fong

Jonathan Hoffman

Patrick Witting

“Elemental;” Wade

Max Gilbert

Jacob Kuenzel

Dave Strick

Benjamin Su

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse;” Spot

Christopher Mangnall

Craig Feifarek

Humberto Rosa

Nideep Varghese

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem;” Superfly

Gregory Coelho

Anne-Claire Leroux

Simon Cuisinier

Olivier Pierre

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED CHARACTER IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Diablo IV;” Inarius and Lilith Cinematic; Lilith

Matt Onheiber

Jason Huang

Maia Neubig

“Shadow and Bone;” Season 2; “No Funerals;” Nichevo’ya the Shadow Monster

José María del Fresno

Matthieu Poirey

Carlos Puigdollers

Guillermo Ramos

“The Last of Us;” “Endure & Survive;” Bloater

Gino Acevedo

Max Telfer

Pascal Raimbault

Fabio Leporelli



“The Nevers;” “It’s a Good Day;” Robot Dog

Christian Leitner

Bernd Nalbach

Sebastian Plank

Martin Wellstein

Virgin Media; Goat Glider; The Goat

Sam Driscoll

Kanishk Chouhan

Suvi Jokiniemi

Chloe Dawe

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3;” Knowhere

Omar Alejandro Lavrador Ibanez

Fabien Julvecourt

Klaudio Ladavac

Benjamin Patterson

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny;” Underwater Wreck Environment

Johan Gabrielsson

Adrian Tsang

Stefan Andersson

Martin Eneroth

“John Wick: Chapter 4;” Place de L’Étoile

Manuel Gaudreau

Fabrice Vienne

Vignesh Ravi

Laurent Makowski

“The Creator;” Floating Village

John Seru

Guy Williams

Vincent Techer

Timothée Maron

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget;” Chicken Island

Charles Copping

Matthew Perry

Jim Lewis

Jon Biggins

“Elemental;” Element City

Chris Bernardi

Brandon Montell

David Shavers

Ting Zhang

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse;” Mumbattan City

Taehyun Park

YJ Lee

Pepe Orozco

Kelly Han

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem;” Midtown Manhattan

Olivier Mitonneau

Eddy Frechou

Guillaume Chevet

Arnaud Philippe-Giraux

OUTSTANDING CREATED ENVIRONMENT IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC, OR REALTIME PROJECT

“Loki;” Season 2: 1983; World’s Fair White City

Christian Waite

Ben Aickin

Francesco Ferraresi

Pieter Warmington

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds;” The Broken Circle

Nathaniel Larouche

Owen Deveney

Mujia Liao

Alex Morin



“The Last Of Us;” “Look for the Light;” Salt Lake City

Pascal Raimbault

Nick Cattell

Jasper Hayward

Kristine -Joeann Jasper

“The Last of Us:” Post-Outbreak Boston

Melaina Mace

Adrien Lambert

Juan Carlos Barquet

Christopher Anciaume

OUTSTANDING VIRTUAL CINEMATOGRAPHY IN A CG PROJECT

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Joanna Davison

Cheyana Wilkinson

Michael Cozens

Jason Desjarlais

“Migration”

Guylo Homsy

Damien Bapst

Antoine Collet

David Dangin

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Rich Turner

Randolph Lizarda

Daniela Campos Little

Thomas Campos

“The Creator”

Roel Coucke

Christopher Potter

Amanda Johnstone-Batt

Jeremy Bloch

OUTSTANDING MODEL IN A PHOTOREAL OR ANIMATED PROJECT

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3;” The Arête

Kenneth Johansson

Jason Galeon

Tim Civil

Artur Vil

“Peter Pan & Wendy;” Jolly Roger

Patrick Comtois

Thomas Gallardo

Harrison Stark

David Thibodeau

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse; “Spider HQ

Dongick David Sheen

Mark JeongWoong Lee

Mikaela Bantog

René Völker

“The Creator;” Nomad

Oliver Kane

Mat Monro

Florence Green

Serban Ungureanu

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN A PHOTOREAL FEATURE

“Napoleon”

Koen Hofmeester

Gianmichele Mariani

Clair Bellens

Hernan Llano Duque

“Nyad;” Stormy Waters

Korbinian Meier

Sindy Saalfeld

David Michielsen

Andreas Vrhovsek

“The Creator”

Ludovic Ramisandraina

Raul Essig

Mathieu Chardonnet

Lewis Taylor

“The Nun 2”

Laurent Creusot

Sebastien Podsiadlo

Michael Moercant

Benjamin Saurine

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN ANIMATED FEATURE

“Elemental”

Kristopher Campbell

Greg Gladstone

Jon Reisch

Kylie Wijsmuller

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Pav Grochola

Filippo Maccari

Naoki Kato

Nicola Finizio

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Louis Marsaud

Paul-Etienne Bourde

Serge Martin

Marine Pommereul

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

Simon Pate

Christophe Vazquez

Milo Riccarand

OUTSTANDING EFFECTS SIMULATIONS IN AN EPISODE, COMMERCIAL, GAME CINEMATIC, OR REAL-TIME PROJECT

“Citadel;” Secrets in Night Need Early Rains; Ocean Water

James Reid

Mathew Rotman

Filipp Elizarov

Nardeep Chander

“Invasion;” Season 2; A Voice from the Other Side

Zybrand Jacobs

Alex Marlow

Tim Jenkinson

Tobias Grønbeck Andersen

“Loki;” Season 2; Science/Fiction; Spaghettification

Rafael Camacho

Jonathan Lyddon-Towl

Julien Legay

Benedikt Roettger

“The Mandalorian;” Season 3; Lake Monster Attack Water

Travis Harkleroad

Florian Wietzel

Rick Hankins

Aron Bonar

“Willow;” Children of the Wyrm; Crone Duststorm and Magical Effects

Michael Cashmore

Robert Zeltsch

Jiyong Shin

Audun Ase

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN A FEATURE

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Indah Maretha

Beck Veitch

Nathan Abbot

Steve McGillen

“John Wick: Chapter 4;” Apartment Massacre Videogame Style

Javier Roca

Julien Forest

Thomas Bourdis

Dominik Kirouac

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Bret St.Clair

Kieron Cheuk-Chi Lo

Kelly Christophers

Rowan Young

“The Creator;” Bar

Phil Prates

Min Kim

Nisarg Suthar

Toshiko Miura

“The Creator;” Spaceships

Ben O-Brien

Juan Espigares Enriquez

Wesley Roberts

Hayes Brien

OUTSTANDING COMPOSITING & LIGHTING IN AN EPISODE

“The Last of Us;” Endure and Survive; Infected Horde Battle

Matthew Lumb

Ben Roberts

Ben Campbell

Quentin Hema

“The Last of Us;” Infected; Boston

Casey Gorton

Francesco Dell’Anna

Vaclav Kubant

Natalia Valbuena

“The Mandalorian;” Season 3; The Return

Sam Wirch

Tory Mercer

Donny Rausch

Erich Ippen

“Willow;” Children of the Wyrm

Jeremy Sawyer

Steve Hardy

Martin Tardif

Miguel Macaya Ten

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL (PRACTICAL) EFFECTS IN A PHOTOREAL PROJECT

“I’m a Virgo”

John McLeod

Scott Kirvan

Alec Gillis

Carl Miller

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Neil Corbould, VES

Ray Ferguson

Keith Dawson

Chris Motjuoadi

“Oppenheimer”

Scott Fisher

James Rollins

Mario Vanillo

“Society of the Snow”

Pau Costa

Carlos Laguna

Guillermo F. Aldunate

Eloy Cervera

EMERGING TECHNOLOGY AWARD

“Blue Beetle;” Machine Learning Cloth

JohnMark Gibbons

Allen Ruilova

Momme Carl

David Minor

“Elemental;” Volumetric Neural Style Transfer

Vinicius C. Azevedo

Byungsoo Kim

Raphael Ortiz

Paul Kanyuk

“The Flash;” Volumetric Capture

Stephan Trojansky

Thomas Ganshorn

Oliver Pilarski

Lukas Lepicovsky

“Wish;” Dynamic Screen Space Textures for Coherent Stylization

Brent Burley

Daniel Teece

Brian J. Green

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project (Sponsored by Autodesk)

“Silhouette”

Alexis Lafuente

Antoni Nicolaï

Chloé Stricher

Elliot Dreuille































