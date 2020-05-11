Veryvell™ Drops have Dropped

Innovative water-soluble CBD, 1:1 and THC drops are now available for Canadians

TORONTO, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Across the country new routines and new rituals are taking shape. Never before have Canadians been so aware of the importance of tuning into how they are feeling so they can best take care of themselves. VeryvellTM Drops are a complete lineup of water-soluble cannabis extracts that give you the freedom to choose your own dose, drop by drop, when added to your glass, mug or teacup.

Veryvell Drops

They are now available from cannabis retailers for Canadians of legal age.

The VeryvellTM Drops product line includes:

Exhale: When seeking moments of calm and ease (CBD dominant)

Tingle: When in the mood for a sensory experience (1:1 THC/CBD formula)

Yawn: When you're ready to slip under your duvet (THC dominant)





"At Veryvell, we believe you know yourself better than anyone else, and our products have been developed with the consumer in mind," says Lori Hatcher, Head of Marketing, Truss Beverage Co. "We're encouraging Canadians to listen to themselves and let go of any external pressures or expectations so you can focus on what matters most to you."

The built-in dosing cap allows more control over your dosage. With two drops equaling approximately 1 mg of cannabinoids, adult consumers can start slow and easily find the dosage that's right for them.

"The inspiration behind Veryvell Drops actually came directly from Canadians," says Hatcher. "Consumers were looking for a controlled, consistent and discreet experience that complemented their existing wellness rituals, so our lineup of three Veryvell Drop products were designed to deliver on that."

VeryvellTM Drops are available now in most provinces across Canada.

Everyone's relationship with Veryvell™ Drops is personal - start low with 1-2 drops and adjust as necessary.

About Truss Beverage Co.

Truss Beverage Co. is a joint venture between MolsonCoors Canada and HEXO Corp., a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada; formed to lead innovation in the development of non-alcoholic, cannabis-beverages for the Canadian market. Produced through Truss/HEXO Cannabis Infused Beverages, a division of HEXO, the Truss portfolio will have a range of products for Canadian consumers of legal age, providing a variety of taste experiences for multiple beverage occasions.

Truss Beverage Co. will deliver on its promise to be the cannabis beverage specialist through extraordinary products and marketing that reinforces its commitment to responsible adult use.

Veryvell Exhale Drops

Veryvell (CNW Group/Truss Beverage Co.)

SOURCE Truss Beverage Co.





View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/11/c1404.html