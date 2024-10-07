'Very worrying for Wolves supporters'

[Getty Images]

The fact that I was sitting only a few rows behind the Wolves boss Gary O’Neil on Saturday means I'm not at all surprised about how scathing he was about his team's performance.

You could sense the frustration and anger as he watched what seemed more like an NBA game than a Premier League game at times, with absolutely no control in midfield and the action swinging from end to end.

Great fun for neutrals like me, but not so much for the Wolves fans, who made their feelings clear to the players after the full-time whistle.

O'Neil talked about there being "no structure", being "far too open" and giving themselves "no opportunity" in the game because of "the level of defensive shape".

I admire his honesty - and the assessment - is spot on but it is very worrying for the Wolves supporters.

I remember seeing them against Arsenal at Molineux towards the end of last season and, despite the fact that they eventually lost the game, being impressed about how solid, disciplined and structured they were against such a top side.

There was none of that on Saturday and it is now a staggering 21 goals conceded in just seven games.

It will feel like a long international break for O'Neil, particularly when you consider that their next opponents are free-scoring Manchester City.