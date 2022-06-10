‘Very unsettling:’ Sacramento jail mistakenly released convicted carjacker with life sentence

Rosalio Ahumada
·3 min read
Paul Kitagaki Jr. /pkitagaki@sacbee.com

A man convicted of carjacking and serving a sentence of life in prison was mistakenly released from the Sacramento County Main Jail on Wednesday night. He was found and returned to custody more than 14 hours later in San Joaquin County.

Investigators believe an error made by sheriff’s jail staff led to the release of Shaquille Lash, 28, who was not eligible for parole for another 13 years, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said Thursday.

Lash on Wednesday was transferred from the California Correctional Institution in Kern County to appear in court Friday in Sacramento County to face state unemployment fraud charges.

The California Employment Development Department has been fighting widespread fraud since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago. Prison inmates throughout the state have been suspected of or convicted of fraudulently receiving unemployment benefits over the past two years.

Grassmann said investigators believe day-shift jail staff made an error during the booking process at the downtown jail, and that records error made it appear to night-shift staff that Lash was eligible to be released.

“We will be investigating to determine if there was a procedural failure, human error or a combination of both,” Grassmann told reporters during a news conference at the Sheriff’s Office in Carmichael. “There are procedures for everything. But humans are handling this and doing this, and they make errors. And that’s what happened here.”

He said the Sheriff’s Office will figure out where and how the error was made and address the mistake. Errors that have led to the mistaken release of a jail inmate have happened before in Sacramento County, Grassmann said, but they don’t happen frequently.

“I think what makes this more impalpable is the person that we released,” the sheriff’s spokesman told reporters. “To unknowingly put somebody on the street like that is very unsettling.”

Not eligible for parole until 2035

Lash had been serving a life sentence for a San Joaquin County conviction of carjacking, vehicle theft and second-degree robbery with enhancements for using a gun and committing a felony in support street gang activity. Grassmann said Lash was admitted to state prison custody on May 14, 2013, and was scheduled to be considered for parole in 2035.

Lash was released shortly before 10:30 p.m. Grassmann said a review process of jail inmate releases led to sheriff’s officials finding some indication that a possible wrongful inmate release was made.

The agency’s Major Crimes detectives and the Special Services Unit of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation began searching for Lash and found him about 1 p.m. Thursday in Stockton. Grassmann said Lash was taken into custody without further incident, and there was no indication he was found any weapons.

Investigators were trying to determine how Lash got from Sacramento to Stockton and what he did in the more than 14 hours he was free.

“We’re all curious as to what went on during those hours,” Grassmann said. “We’re happy over the fact that Mr. Lash was not able to commit any additional violent crimes while he was out. I will speak for the sheriff and for everybody here that works for the Sheriff’s Office, we are very relieved.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Gauld's penalty shot lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps showed their "never say die" attitude once again Saturday, says goalkeeper Cody Cropper. After battling Real Salt Lake through a tough second half, the 'Caps appeared poised to accept a 1-1 draw until defender Luis Martins was cut down while streaking into the penalty area in injury time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld sent a ball soaring into the top-right corner of the RSL net, clinching a 2-1 victory three minutes i

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Canada-Panama soccer game cancelled amid contract dispute

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team refused to play a scheduled World Cup warmup match on Sunday against Panama amid a contract dispute between the players and the sport's national governing body. Canada Soccer confirmed the match, scheduled for B.C. Place in Vancouver, was cancelled less than two hours before kickoff. Hundreds of disappointed fans dressed in red and white uniforms lingered outside the stadium after the news broke. The Canadian players issued a statement Sunday afternoon sayi

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.