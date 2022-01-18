'Very uncomfortable': Steve Harvey reacts to steamy photo of daughter Lori, boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Like most parents, Steve Harvey has his limits when it comes to his kids dating.

During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, the “Family Feud” host was reflecting on spending the holidays with his family when DeGeneres asked if his daughter Lori’s boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan, spent Christmas with the Harvey clan.

A New Year's photo of Jordan and Lori, with Lori sitting on Jordan’s lap, was then shown on screen.

“Look at that,” DeGeneres said to Harvey, gesturing to the picture. “That's happening in front of you?”

“I've never seen that picture before,” Harvey replied.

Hiding behind a hand, he added: “I'm very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I'm not really feeling that picture.”

However, Harvey also gushed about the “A Journal for Jordan” star. When asked by DeGeneres if Jordan was a “good gift-giver,” the Daytime Emmy-winning host immediately praised the lavish gifts he got for him and his wife, Marjorie.

“That's why I like him,” Harvey said. "That boy come through. He trying to impress the family.

“I'm her father, so he bought me this big 100-cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box, and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is ‘cause you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

Jordan and Lori confirmed their relationship via Instagram last January when Jordan posted a photo and video of the pair having fun in the snow.

While Harvey said he's “pulling” for Jordan “ ‘cause he's a really good guy and comes from a good family,” he also isn’t letting his parental guard down.

"At the same time, I got my eye on him," Harvey said. "I can't whoop him, but if he ever turn around, I'mma knock (him) out.”

This is not the first time Harvey has weighed in on his daughter’s relationship with Jordan. During a previous appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Harvey told DeGeneres he was not able to find anything wrong with Jordan, despite his best effort.

“You know what, I have tried not to like him; I have tried to find something wrong with him,” Harvey said at the time. “He is one of the nicest guys.”

Harvey also told People last September that Lori’s relationship with Jordan has had a positive impact on his daughter's life.

“I don't speak publicly about this type of stuff, but I'm happy for my daughter right now: I really am,” Harvey told the outlet. “It's the first time I've been happy for her (in a relationship). And it's the first time she's been happy."

