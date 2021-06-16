A Very Successful First Edition of the QPAREB’s Residential Real Estate Forum

An Event Focused on the Future of Real Estate Brokerage

L’ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB), which brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies, is proud to celebrate the resounding success of its Residential Real Estate Forum. This first edition, which was held virtually on June 15, welcomed more than 375 participants from across Quebec who are passionate about real estate, to discuss the issues facing the profession and major real estate developments.



This initiative was created in collaboration with the QPAREB’s Groups, which bring together real estate brokerage industry professionals from different regions of the province. By combining the strengths and market realities of their regions, they have created a unique real estate event that looks to the future of the profession while highlighting the current issues facing the industry.

"The current real estate environment is evolving rapidly and brokers must adjust, be proactive and develop their expertise to better face the profession’s challenges and opportunities. More than ever, the QPAREB supports its members and relies on essential collaboration between industry players. We are pleased to offer quality real estate information to our members, geared towards the expertise and future of the profession," said Denis Joanis, president and chief executive officer of the QPAREB.

Thank you to our conference speakers:

Patrick Hiriart (OACIQ), Catherine Levasseur (QPAREB), Catherine Massicotte (Centris), Éric Charbonneau (Centris), Sébastien Lord (Université de Montréal), Marie-Claude Jean (Ville de Québec), Sébastien Lebel (Ville de Québec), as well as Dr. Amir Georges Sabongui.

About the QPAREB’s Groups

The QPAREB has eight regional groups of brokers as well as a Commercial Group that is provincial in scope. The mission of these groups is to facilitate the development of a professional network by creating opportunities for discussion, to increase the feeling of belonging and pride in being a real estate broker, and to ensure greater proximity between the Association and its members.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 13,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec’s residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB is headquartered in Quebec City and has its administrative offices in Montreal. It has two subsidiaries: Centris Inc. and the Collège de l’immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

