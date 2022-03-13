How a very special flute became a key part of a therapist turned songwriter's 1st release

Elizabeth Sheppard said she's very grateful for the opportunity to record a song and to share it with others by releasing it on streaming services. (Submitted by Elizabeth Sheppard - image credit)

Submitted by Elizabeth Sheppard

The flute took longer to make than the song took to write, but Newfoundland and Labrador songwriter Elizabeth Sheppard says a custom-made Native American flute is a very special part of her first single.

Sheppard is a therapist by profession, working in the field for more than 30 years, but her more recent accomplishment is as a recording artist, having just released a song called Wooden House.

Sheppard said the song came to her all at once while she was out for a walk one day, and she actually sang the lyrics into her phone so she wouldn't forget them.

When she decided to record the song with the help of her partner, Mi'kmaw musician Paul Pike, he didn't have a flute in the key in which she was most comfortable singing.

So they reached out to Corner Brook flute maker Jeff Soper to have one made.

"I think it's the flute that really draws people in," said Sheppard.

Submitted by Paul Pike

Making music

Soper said he was delighted to be asked to make the flute, and although it's his first in the key of B flat minor, he was able to draw upon his experience in order to get the sound just right. Soper has made about 50 other Native American flutes, branded under the name, Talks with Trees.

The flute's key, explained Soper, is determined by the length of the instrument as well as the diameter of its bore, so he knew he'd need to adjust flute's length and the position of key holes in order to find the sound Sheppard needed.

"To have the opportunity to help her out and her creative process was wonderful," said Soper.

Submitted by Jeff Soper

Back to the start

Sheppard's musical creativity has its roots in her childhood. She and her sister used to sing with their father at the Bonne Bay Regatta, and she's been writing her own songs for many years.

"As a family, we would always sing together. So, growing up, I just thought that every family did that," she said.

But Sheppard said her mother wisely told her to pursue a career that would more easily pay the bills.

Story continues

Now, closer to retirement than to the start of that career, Sheppard is delighted to come full circle.

Pike played all the instruments on the recording and said he was pleased to help Sheppard get the song out in the world.

"It's awesome to have a chance to be able to help support someone else to be able to fulfil a dream," he said.

Sheppard said Wooden House tells the story of a person whose life has had its share of hurt and disappointment and decides it's easier to lock their heart away in a wooden box, rather than risk being hurt again.

She said her debut single isn't based on her own experience of love and loss, as she describes herself as an emotional person who couldn't bottle up her feelings like that.

"The emotion that started it was real, but the story isn't mine," said Sheppard.

Submitted by Jeff Soper

Songwriting as therapy

Sheppard said sharing a story through a song that's not autobiographical but is still relatable has been a unique experience, and one not entirely out of sync with her role as a child and family therapist.

She said she sees similarities between therapy and songwriting, as both can help a person to process complex emotions and to come out with a fresh perspective.

"As a therapist, we're talking to someone about their stories. And, of course, music is about stories as well," said Sheppard.

"Writing a song is really about letting your thoughts and feelings and tangled emotions come to the surface in a meaningful way."

Submitted by Elizabeth Sheppard

Music that resonates

As for that specially-made flute, crafted from Western red cedar, Soper said it took two days to make.

The end result is equally pleasing to the flute maker as it is to the songwriter.

"It almost stirs up a bit of sadness, or a bit of a melancholy feeling. So it just added so much emotion to the song, which was very fitting to the lyrics," said Soper.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador