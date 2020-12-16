'Very sad' Hilary Duff reveals a 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot isn't happening. Here's why.
That's what Hilary Duff said on Instagram Wednesday after announcing the highly-anticipated "Lizzie McGuire" reboot on Disney+ "isn't going to happen."
"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen," Duff wrote. "I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align."
In 2019, Duff revealed she would reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a revival series for Disney+. The half-hour comedy originally ran on the Disney Channel from 2001-2004.
"I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," Duff wrote Wednesday. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me."
However, Duff said she would want a "reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves."
The reboot originally planned to reconnect viewers with Lizzie ahead of her 30th birthday, where the series would find her living in New York City working as a decorator's assistant and finding luck in love.
But the reboot had some hiccups along the way.
Original series creator Terri Minsky was set to serve as showrunner, but stepped down from the project in January over its "creative direction," according to Variety.
A month later, Duff publicly pleaded with Disney in February to move the upcoming revival series from Disney+ to Hulu over concerns Disney's family-friendly streaming service may limit the journey of her adult character in the reboot.
"I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her," Duff wrote on Instagram on Feb. 28. "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."
On Wednesday, Duff took a moment with her fans "to mourn the amazing woman (Lizzie) would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her."
In a statement to USA TODAY Wednesday, Disney said it "decided to hold off" on the reboot.
"Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories," the statement reads. "Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series."
