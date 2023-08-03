‘A very sad day for America’: Donald Trump’s statement in full

Donald Trump addressed reporters shortly after his court hearing in Washington - AP

Donald Trump claimed he was a victim of political “persecution” after he pleaded not guilty to charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.

The Republican frontrunner appeared at E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington DC for a 27 minute hearing on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Trump, 77, said it had been a “very sad day for America” before boarding his private jet, destined for his Bedminster estate in New Jersey, after the court appearance.

Clutching a black umbrella as he spoke on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Mr Trump said the indictment amounted to “a persecution of a political opponent”.

“This is a very sad day for America,” he said.

“And it was also very sad driving through Washington, DC, and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti.

Former President Donald Trump speaks after pleading not guilty to 2020 election interference charges https://t.co/mxiIHgcmuB pic.twitter.com/IUvUiKeL9R — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 3, 2023

“This is not the place that I left. It is a very sad thing to see it.

“When you look at what’s happening this is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America.

“This is the persecution of the person that is leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading [Joe] Biden by a lot.

“So if you can’t beat him you persecute him or you prosecute him.

“We can’t let this happen in America.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.