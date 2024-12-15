“Very odd” – Mikel Arteta has baffled one pundit with decision he made in Arsenal 0-0 Everton

Jason Cundy has blasted Mikel Arteta for his choice of substitutions in Arsenal’s draw with Everton on Saturday.

The Gunners were held to a 0-0 stalemate at the Emirates by Sean Dyche’s men, who put in a resolute defensive display — helped by some heroics from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Arsenal controlled 77% possession and had 13 shots to the tune of 1.22 xG, compared to just two shots and 0.09 xG from Everton.

However, it wasn’t missed chances or an inability to break down their opponents that has baffled Cundy about Arsenal.

Instead, the former Chelsea and Tottenham man has questioned Arteta’s decision-making with his substitutes.

Cundy baffled by Mikel Arteta decision-making

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arteta chose to withdraw Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in the 62nd minute, bringing on Jorginho and Ethan Nwaneri.

Cundy is fine with the Rice change, but cannot fathom why Arteta would bring off Odegaard, with his replacement Nwaneri failing to register a shot or create a chance, while he also lost all six of his contested ground duels.

“People are talking about taking off Rice and [Odegaard], Odegaard’s the one,” Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“I get Rice, Jorginho comes on, Jorginho’s a different type of midfielder than Rice, I get that, he’s a bit more creative than Rice.

“The Odegaard thing, the only thing I can think about with Odegaard is that he’s come back from injury about the last month. He’s played a lot of football, he’s been brilliant for them, really, really good, but when you need a goal, you want your top dog.

“Unless there’s a knock, unless we’re doing him a disservice, unless there is a niggle, which it didn’t appear to be the way he came off, I thought that was a very odd decision.”