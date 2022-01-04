The very idea of forgiving student loan debt is madness. Give it up — and do it now

We can’t just forgive loans

I am always amazed at anyone in their right mind thinking that student loans should be forgiven. Sure, it might help President Joe Biden politically, but what about the American taxpayer? Where do you stop? What about past and future college tuition? Just stop the madness of it all.

- Sandra Lewis, Joshua

George Will always speaks sense

Thank you for publishing columns by George F. Will, a voice of sanity and common sense in an age when many in the media and politics seem to have lost both.

- Gene Elliott, Arlington

Mac, do you think we care?

I have some advice for Mac Engel: If you don’t like the Alabama football team, don’t watch it play. That’s what people do about your column. (Jan. 2, 1B, “Alabama’s dominance is hurting college football”)

- Gail Ryan, Fort Worth

Let Russia-Ukraine process play out

With respect to the Dec. 30 teleconference between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, one needn’t be a Putin apologist to appreciate that Russia shares a land border of 1,225 miles and a sea border of 200 miles with Ukraine. Washington must move cautiously when pressing the Russians not to invade Ukraine. Or are we really prepared to go to war in Donbas (eastern Ukraine), home to pro-Russian militants and separatists? This region is in Russia’s front yard, not ours.

A sensible peace plan has already been agreed to by Kiev, Moscow and the separatists representing the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics.” I hope Biden reminded Putin that the Russians and their Ukrainian proxies agreed to end the conflict by implementing the plan.

- George Aldridge, Arlington

Manchin should be held up, too

In her Jan. 2 column, “Liz Cheney firmly defends democracy,” (5C) Lynn Schmidt heaps praise on Republican Rep. Liz Cheney for courageously choosing love of country over party. But there’s no mention or praise for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who is doing the exact same thing. It seems the author displays the same “toxic partisanship” that she accuses others of, particularly Republicans.

- Rick Agnello, Mansfield

The peaceful heroes of Jan. 6

All who were present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 owe the protesters who assembled peacefully that day a debt of gratitude — and their very lives. Had the patriots traveled to the Capitol to take it over, if it were a planned insurrection, they would have succeeded readily. Instead, most stood fast outside when the mayhem turned to rioting.

My husband and nephew were among them. They were feet away from the open Capitol door, watching as people entered. They, like tens of thousands of others, chose to remain outside. They aided protesters and officers who exited the building covered in mace. And they left when asked.

They are heroes. Slandered heroes, but heroes just the same.

- Stacie York, Arlington

The Supreme Court the GOP made

Millions of thinking Americans watched with consternation as Donald Trump, with the collaboration of then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, manipulated the process for appointing Supreme Court justices. They sought justices who would adhere to Trump's intent to bend the court in his direction. Now, we are hearing even members of the court expressing concern that public confidence in the integrity and patriotism of the court is being seriously undermined.

- Charles Alexander, Fort Worth