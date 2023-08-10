‘It was a very hard decision’: This photogenic bakery in Doral is closing for good

The most picturesque vegan bakery in Miami-Dade is closing.

Bunniecakes, the cheerfully-designed vegan bakery in Downtown Doral, is shutting its doors at 8450 NW 53rd St.

Mariana Cortez, who owns the business with COO and husband Sebastian Ghiragossian, announced the closing on the bakery’s Instagram account.

“It is with heavy hearts that we must say goodbye at this time as we are closing our doors,” she wrote in a post. “We are eternally grateful for your support throughout the years, we loved seeing the vibrant community of Downtown Doral grow and thrive into something magical.”

The Venezuelan-born Cortez went on to explain why she decided to close the Doral location (Bunniecakes closed its location in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood in 2021).

“For me, it was a very hard decision but sometimes as an entrepreneur, one has to pick and choose what to pour all their energy into. I am currently working on an expansion project that requires my full attention and retail at this time had proved to be too time consuming,” Cortez wrote.

The bakery was famous for its cupcakes, especially after Cortez appeared on the Food Network show “Cupcake Wars” shortly after she opened the first Bunniecakes in 2013.

The good news for fans is that the baked goods can still be purchased on the company website at bunniecakes.com, although custom orders are not being taken at this time.

The baked goods are also available at some Whole Foods stores around South Florida, and you can even grab a cupcake to go at Miami International Airport at gates D21 and G15.

The last day for Bunniecakes in Downtown Doral is Saturday, Aug. 12.